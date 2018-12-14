Deaths in Limerick - December 14, 2018

The death has occurred of Mary REECE (née Whelan), Mount Park, New Street, Limerick City, formerly of Shannon Aerospace, late of Rathbane, peacefully at St Camillus Hospital.

Beloved mother of David and Nana to Sam. Sadly missed by her brothers Ben, Eugene, Jim, Edward and Dermot, sister Janet, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by private Cremation.

The death has occurred of J.J. DONEGAN, Dumont, New Jersey, USA, president of the Bergen Irish Association New Jersey, and formerly of no. 2 Ashill, Kilmallock, after a short illness, in Columbia Presbyterian Hospital New York.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, his son Dylan and Emily (fiancée), his son Shane and Danielle (girlfriend) and his son Pierce and Chrissie (girlfriend), sisters Helen, Catherine, Josephine and Mary Theresa, brothers Michael, Tadgh, Kieran, Thomas, Liam Joey & Noel. Sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece and grandnephews, aunts Mary Carroll (Howth), Kathleen Donegan (Ardkilmartin) and Joanie Dunne (Oola), uncle Jerry Carroll (Howth), cousins, friends here in Ireland and in the USA.

Funeral arrangements are from Frech Funeral Home, Dumont New Jersey, Friday 14/12/18 3pm – 5pm 6pm – 9pm Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dumont, New Jersey at 11am Followed by Cremation afterwards. Memorial Mass in S.S Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock to be announced at a later date.

The death has occurred of Noel DOYLE, Doyle's Cottage, Upper Pennywell, Limerick, formerly of Quarryhill House, Rhebogue, Dublin Road, LImerick, at home.

Deeply regretted by his son Niall Sheppard, sister May, brother Austin, uncle Patrick, brother-in-law Michael & their families.

Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, Friday (Dec.14th) at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass Saturday (Dec.15th) at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of JOHN TOBIN, Ballinalacken, Ballylanders, Limerick, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons John and David, brothers Noel, David, Paddy and Jimmy, sisters Maura, Betty, Breda and Ann, daughters-in-law Gina and Larisa, grand-children Shane, Steven, Alan and Lochlann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35A3F4 this Saturday eve.15th Dec. from 6p.m. Removal at 8p.m.to St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane. Requiem Mass on Sunday 16th at 11.30a.m. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.