Deaths in Limerick - December 13, 2018

The death has occurred of Joan ALLEN, late of Redgate, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick, peacefully at Adare & District Nursing Home.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Hannah and dearest sister of Vera, Anne, Patricia, Liam, John, Dympna & Audrey. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Dec. 14th) from 5pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Dec. 15th) at 10 am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean FITZGERALD, Meadowland Avenue, Old Cork Road, Limerick city and late of Crecora Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, peacefully at St. John's Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Antoinette and Noreen, sons David, Ian and Wayne, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10.00am with funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary KENNEDY (née Sheehan), Gurteen, Ballingarry, Limerick.

Beloved wife and mother. Deeply missed by her loving husband Willie, son Tom, daughters Norma, Orla and Denise, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Friday December 14th., from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Clouncagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday December 15th., at 12 o clock. Burial afterwards in Clouncagh Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Deirdre MARTIN (née O'Brien), Roseville Gardens, Corbally, Limerick, late of 25 Sandmall, suddenly.

Deeply regretted by Kieran and her beloved children Sharon (Martin), Céire (McCloskey), Vivienne (Martin) and Darragh. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Michael, Conor and David, daughter-in-law Marija, adored grandchildren Odhran, Cathal, Aoibheann, Finn and Ryan, sister Mairead (James) cousins especially Susan and Dessie, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paudie MULVIHILL, Glasha, Athea, Limerick, very peacefully, in the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.

Survived by daughter Nora, grandson Patrick, Norah's partner David, nephew DJ, DJ's partner Priscilla, sisters Noreen and Joan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Glasha, Athea (V94 X0X5) on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) NASH (née Cawley), Curraghchase, Kilcornan, County Limerick and Limerick College of Further Education.

Deeply regretted by husband John, sons Joe and Fergal, daughters Sinead and Sorcha, brother Seamus, sister Mariah, grandson Felix, daughter-in-law Susan, son-in-law Brian O’Malley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Kilcornan, on Friday from 3.30pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan, with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Funeral parking on Friday at Kilcornan Community Centre car park.