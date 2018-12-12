Deaths in Limerick - December 12, 2018

The death has occurred of Mary KELLY (née Kiely), Berkhamsted, U.K. and late of Castle View Terrace, Clancy Strand, Limerick, at St. Francis' Hospice, Berkhamsted.

Beloved wife of Christopher and dearest mother of Ciarán, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Roisín & Eimear. Only loving daughter of Louise and the late Phonsie Kiely and much loved sister to Henry, Gerry, Joe, John and the late Seamus. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband children, mother, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Burial to take place after Requiem Mass in Berkhamsted on Wednesday, Dec. 19th 2018. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Limerick at a time to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Patrick J. O'CONNOR, Caherhayes, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick who died peacefully on December 11th. 2018, at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his children Patrick, Margaret, Siobhán and Marian, brother Billy, grandchildren Maria, Síle, Louise, Pádraig, Raef and Lilly, son-in-law Karl, daughter-in-law Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Brosna, Co. Kerry.

The death has occurred of Martin O'CONNOR, Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, late 22nd Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks, Edward Street, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Kenneth & Gary, grandchildren Oisìn & Jayden, father Paddy, brothers Michael, Damian, Eamon & Pascal, sister Breda, daughters-in-law Lavinia & Claire, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (Dec. 16th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Monday (Dec. 17th) at 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Multiple Sclerosis Society (Limerick Branch).

The death has occurred of Pat RYAN, Coologue, Old Pallas, Pallasgreen, Limerick, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Clodagh son's Gary & Darren,brother's sister's grandchildren, in- laws,relatives & friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home Pallasgreen this Thursday at 6o' clock with removal to Nicker Church at 8 o' clock. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private please.

The death has occurred of Susan M. RYAN, Oldtown, Hospital, Co. Limerick, peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Dental Nurse with HSE. Deeply regretted by her son Billy, mother Maimie, brothers Gerry and John, sisters-in-law Helen and Susan, brother-in-law Mark, neices and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Thursday evening from 5 O' Clock with removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Seamus CORRIGAN, Friary Court, Askeaton and late of Monemohill, Ballyhahill.

Survived by brothers Tom, John and Bernie and nephew Brian.

Arriving at St Mary's Church, Askeaton on Thursday 13th December for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.