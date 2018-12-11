Deaths in Limerick - December 11, 2018

The death has occurred of Mary KENIHAN (née O'Dwyer), St. Laurence`s Park, Garryowen, Limerick and late of Fairview Rangers, peacefully in the loving care of her family, at home.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband James & brother Son O'Dwyer. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary O'Brien, Sheila Purcell, Ann Quinn, & Gillian Pickford, sons Christopher & Tony, twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sisters Peggy Leo & Bernie Harrington, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends & neighbours.

Resting at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Dec. 13th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (Dec. 14th) at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) SCALLAN, Ballinacurra Road, Ballinacurra, Limerick and late of Ardscoil Ris, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the recently deceased Christine and pre-deceased by his brothers Tony & Frank. Deeply regretted by his sisters Ronnie (Madden) and Dorothy (Gaynor), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Dec. 12th) from 7.30pm. Removal at 8:30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Dec. 13th) at 11.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie COSTELLO (née Halpin), Laurel Park, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick and late of Hyde Road, Prospect and Shannon, Co. Clare, peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Michael & Geoffrey, daughters Elizabeth, Clodagh & Maebh, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Tom & Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (Dec. 12th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass Thursday (Dec. 13th) at 1pm with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.