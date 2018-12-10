Deaths in Limerick - December 10, 2018

The death has occurred of Marie COSTELLO (née Halpin), Laurel Park, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick and late of Hyde Road, Prospect & Shannon, Co. Clare, peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Michael & Geoffrey, daughters Elizabeth, Clodagh & Maebh, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Tom & Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (Dec. 12th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass Thursday (Dec. 13th) at 1pm with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel DOYLE, Doyle's Cottage, Upper Pennywell, Limerick, formerly of Quarryhill House, Rhebogue, Dublin Road, LImerick, at home.

Deeply regretted by his son Niall Shephard, sister May, brother Austin, uncle Patrick, brother-in-law Michael & their families. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Michael DUFFY, Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, Limerick, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Michelle & Rebecca, sons Greg & Mark, grandchildren Josh, Lauren, Emily, Aoife & Òdhran, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, son-in-law George, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (Dec. 12th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal on Thursday (Dec. 13th) to the Baptist Church, Old Cratloe Road, to arrive for 10am Service followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Karen FITZPATRICK-MEAGHER (née Fitzpatrick), 19 Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick and late of Our Lady of Lourdes Creche, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Alex & Conor, father Aidan, sisters Liz, Saundra, Audrey & Sharon, brothers Leonard, Clement, her twin Keith and John, father-in-law Michael, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday. (Dec. 12th) from 6pm. Removal at 7:30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Dec. 13th) at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Tony FRAHILL, Lower Careys Road, Limerick City, peacefully) at home. Very deeply regretted by his wife Breda, daughters Tracey, Joanne, Jessica and sister Marian, grandchildren Jackie, Conor, Cameron, Bradley, Ellis, Alex, sons-in-law Martin and Leonard, nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday from 5:30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Ita HERLIHY (née Flavin), Strand, Monagea, Limerick, peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and granddaughter Niamh. Deeply regretted by her sons Donie, Liam, Pat, daughters Anne (McMahon), Kay (Chawke) and Maria (Gibbons), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces,neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home in Newcastle West this Tuesday, 11th of December from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Monagea Church on Wednesday 12th Decemeber for 12:30 Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning.

The death has occurred of Mary MC LOUGHLIN (née Mc Mahon), Colbert Park, Janesboro, Limerick, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late John Mc Loughlin & mother of the late Bernadette. Deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughter Majella, grandchildren Tara, Eve & Cian, sisters Chrissie & Theresa, brother Noel, daughter-in-law Noreen, nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (Dec. 11th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Wednesday (Dec. 12th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) MC MANUS, 11 Claughaun Fort, Garryowen, Limerick, late of ’Mara’s Bacon Factory, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Chrissie. Deeply regretted by his wife, children Mary, Teresa, Sean, Martina, Rose, Noel, Eamonn, Joseph, Derek, Dermot, Kenneth, Bronagh and Olivia, their families, brother-in-law, niece, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Weds. (Dec 12th) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Thurs (Dec.13th) after 11am Mass to Mount St. Lawrence (New Ext.) Cemetery. Family flowers only ~ donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Seamie (James) SEXTON, Water Street, Bruree, Limerick, Life President of Bruree GAA and formerly of Limerick County Council, peacefully at St Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Esther and sons Noel and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Mike, Martin, Patrick and Kevin, daughters Eileen Cunningham and Trish Ahern, brother, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friend Frances, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 30pm. Funeral afterwards to Bruree New Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to University Hospital, Limerick Renal Dialysis Unit.