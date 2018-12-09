Deaths in Limerick - December 9, 2018

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Flannery (née Teefey), of Stoneyhurst, Dooradoyle, Limerick

Late of Krups.

Patricia (Pat) died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Kevin, daughters Orla, Áine & Danielle, partners Greg and Dan, grandchildren, sisters Breda and Geraldine, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, No flowers please; donations if desired to UHL Oncology Unit.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Daly (née Keehan), of Marian Drive, Roxboro Road, Limerick City, and Miltown Malbay

Formally of J.A. Daly Jewellers, Meadowvale, Raheen, Limerick & Miltown Malbay Co. Clare.

Phyliis died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Very deeply regretted by her loving children James, Helena & George, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 6pm. Removal at 7:15pm to Our lady Queen of Peace Church in Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Tom O’Regan, of The Glen, Kilmeedy, Limerick

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife Margaret (nee Scanlan) son Eoin, daughters Imelda Sammon, Martha Buckley, and Olive, brother Tadhg, sister Elsie, sister-in-law Teresa, brother-in-law Michael, sons-in-law Mike and John and Eoin’s Partner Alice, nephew, nieces grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St Ita’s Church Raheenagh for 12:30pm requiem mass on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery. Family flowers only. House strictly private at all times.

The death has occurred of Seamie [James] Sexton, of Water Street, Bruree

Peacefully, at St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish, life president of Bruree GAA and formerly of Limerick County Council. Predeceased by his beloved wife Esther and sons Noel and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Mike, Martin, Patrick and Kevin, daughters Eileen Cunningham and Trish Ahern, brother, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friend Frances, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to University Hospital Limerick Renal Dialysis Unit.

Funeral details later

The death has occurred of Arthur Mallen, of Bourke Avenue, Limerick City and Drimnagh, Dublin

Deeply regretted by his wife, Frances, children Gerard and Maria, brother Joseph, grandchildren Beth, Viv, Matt, Vikki and Nicole, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street. Limerick, from 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm, to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Monday December 10th. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 11th at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.