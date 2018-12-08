Deaths in Limerick - December 8, 2018

The death has occurred of Liam Aherne, of Dromindeel, Newcastle West and Templeglantine

Liam passed away peacefully at his home on December 7, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Liam is sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Denis, Jerome, JP and Liam Óg, brothers Pat and Denis, sister Maura, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Sunday from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary Cleary (née O'Regan), of Castleview, Knocklong, Limerick

Formerly of Kilfinane. Peacefully at her daughter's residence on December 7, 2018, Mary. Predeceased by her loving husband John (Séan) sons Patrick & John. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family daughters Teresa O'Brien (Knocklong), Maria Carew (Ballinahow, Tipperary), son-in-law Anthony, sister-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Amy, Andy, Shane, Leah, Áine, great-grandchildren Adam, Aoibhinn and Fionn, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph Church, Knocklong at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paddy Maden, from Donoughmore, Limerick. Late of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Deeply regretted by Maura (Thompson) and family and extended family, brothers Johnny and Eamon, sisters Maureen and Joan, sisters in-law Noreen and Kathy, nieces, nephews all other relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm to 6.00pm with removal to St Saviour's Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co Clare.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Caulfield (née O'Connor), of Garryspillane, Kilmallock, Limerick

On December 7, 2018. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her family, Margaret (Maggie), wife of the late Tom. Predeceased by her son Jim (Kilmallock). Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Pat (Dublin), Helen Coady (Limerick), Joan (Galbally), Bernie (Belfast), Tommy (Limerick) and John (Naas), son- in- law, daughters- in- law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May she rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Joan Caulfield's residence Stairhaven, Moorabbey, Ballycrana, Galbally, Co. Tipperary E34 WV32, Sunday evening, from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving Monday morning at Christ the King Church, Galbally at 11.15am for funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the local Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

The death has occurred of John Harty, of Castletroy, Limerick and Causeway, Kerry

On December 7 2018, peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Isabel. Will be greatly missed by his loving wife, children Conor, Sinead (McDonald) Clodagh, Eimear (Davey) and John jnr, his grandchildren Philip, Mark, Caroline, Ben, Calum, Jack, Harry (deceased), Rachel, Kate, Gabriella, John & Annabelle, daughters in-law Eithne & Ludmila, sons in-law Neal & Pete. Much loved brother of Brendan, Norann (Behan), Joan (O’Connor) (deceased), Eileen (Tarrant), & Gerard. Will be sadly missed by brothers in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his wide circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Sunday, December 9 2018 from 1pm to 4pm. Arriving on Monday 10th December 2018 at Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Monaleen, for 11am Mass followed by burial at Kilmurray Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.