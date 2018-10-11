Deaths in Limerick - October 11, 2018

The death has occurred of Laurence Broughton, Eyon, Murroe, peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Breda. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Patrick, sisters Mary, Sr. Nora, and Kathleen, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore this Friday evening, 12th October, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Nicholas Church, Boher. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 13th October, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Ludden Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Cantwell, Church Road, Croom, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff of Milford Care Centre surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne.

Eldest son of Maura and the late Liam Cantwell (V.F.I.) and dear father of Sophie. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, daughter, sisters Mary and Niamh, brother Liam, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Friday evening at his home in Church Road, Croom (Eircode V35AK73) from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving on Saturday at 2pm for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Croom with private cremation later. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Michael Daly, Shannon Banks, Corbally, late of the 12th Batallion, Sarsfield Barracks.

Beloved husband of the late Yvonne & loving father of the late Richard. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Louise, brothers Joe, Charlie, Sean, Patrick & Finbar, sister Kay (McEvoy), Louise's partner Rob,nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 4.00 pm, with removal at 5.30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Westbury. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.00 am, with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ciara Naughton, Cross Roads, Thomondgate.

Very deeply regretted by her loving parents, Gerard & Geraldine, daughter Alannah, sisters Tanya, Amie, brother Barry, grandfather Michael Naughton, nephews Martin & Aaron, niece Zara, uncles, aunts, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home Sunday evening from 4.30pm, with removal at 6.00pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy's Strand. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nick Magner, Ballylanders, peacefully, surrounded by his family in St. John's Hospital, Limerick in his 92nd year.

Predeceased by his brothers Ned (Hospital) and Bob and sister Eileen (Dublin). Deeply regretted by his wife Kitty (nee Mc Carthy). Dearly beloved father of Helen (Cummins, Doon), Ann (Dublin), Breda (Linehan, Lille), John and Tony, sons-in-law John, Mike and Martin, daughter-in-law Geraldine (Crilly), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary (Dalton), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35 A3F4 this Thursday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Hospice Foundation