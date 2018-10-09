Deaths in Limerick - October 9, 2018

The death has occurred of Roger Leahy, Spa Hill House, Kilfinane. Husband of the late Mary Leahy, née O’Donnell, passed away in the care of the wonderful staff and management of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock, Co Limerick on Monday morning 8th October.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Liz Creamer & Anne Collins, sons in law Paul Creamer, Emly, Co Tipperary & Mike Collins, Glounthaune, Cork, sisters in law Breda Leahy & Anne O’Donnell, nephews, nieces, relatives, his long term friend Jim Sullivan & his large circle of friends.

Private Rosary will be held in Maria Goretti Nursing Home on Tuesday 9th October at 7pm. Reposing at McCarthys Funeral Home, Kilfinane on Wednesday 10th October from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St Andrews Church, Kilfinane. Funeral mass Thursday 11th October at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Thady) Mortell, Ballyhigh, Effin, peacefully at his home in the presence of his family.

Honorary vice president of Ballyhea GAA, loving husband of Ellen and dear father of Denis (Mourneabbey), Paddy (Effin), Tadhg (Ballyhea) and Gerard (Mallow). Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law Angela, Edel and Deirdre, grandchildren TJ, Elma, Laura and Edmond, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, P56 YY 15 on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into Our Lady Queen of Church, Effin on Thursday at 11 30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Kilquane Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Cyril Murphy, Greenfields, Rosbrien Limerick, late of Knockaderry P.O. and Limerick Golf Club, very peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget and dearest father of Anne Barry (Raheen), Margaret Ryan (Doon) and Martina Meskell (Clonlara). Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Con and Sean (predeceased by John), grandchildren Joseph, Judy, Hughie, Louise, Stephen and Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives & his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday. (Oct. 10th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Oct. 11th) at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara.

The death has occurred of Laurence O'Connell, Muldericksfield, Barrigone, Askeaton, Co. Limerick on October 7th 2018 after a short illness.

Very deeply regretted by his loving Brothers PJ, Francie & Jim, Sisters Mary, Breda & Ita, Aunt Ita, Brothers in Law, Sisters In Law, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, Relatives & Friends. RIP.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden on Wednesday Evening (10th Oct) from 6-8pm. Requiem Mass in Thursday (11th Oct) in Robertstown Church at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Robertstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann O'Dwyer (née Quane), Bellevue Court, Fr. Russell Road, Limerick, late of Mount Vincent, Rosbrien, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Larry. Dearly loved mother of Derek, Hilary and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Tim and Conleth, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Áine, Méabh, Mona, Saidhbhe, Cian, Finn and Neamhian, great grandchildren Rian and Donnacha, brothers Billy, Jimmy, Frank and Joe, sisters Dolie, Nuala and Noreen, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Arriving at St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue on Thursday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to COPD Support Ireland.