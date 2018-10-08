Deaths in Limerick - October 8, 2018

The death has occurred of Noreen Gallahue (née Vaughan), Anglesboro, Ballylanders and Ballagh / Ashford, peacefully at her residence.

Wife of the late John. Deeply regretted and forever missed by her sons Dan, Thomas (Nenagh), John and James, daughters Alice (Hanley, Charleville), Liz and Mary (O'Brien, Bruff), son-in-law Tony (Patrickswell) daughters-in-law Margaret (Kennedy, Kildorrery), Wendy (Ryan, Kilkenny) and Jacinta (Sheehan), 14 grand-children, sisters Josephine (Folen, Broadford), Margaret (Kenneally, Croagh) and Geraldine (Walsh, Ashford), brothers Patrick (England), Michael (Ballylanders) and Tony (Tournafulla), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her many close and caring friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35 A3F4 this Monday 8th Oct from 6pm. Removal at 8.30pm.to the Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9th Oct at 11.30a.m. No Burial at this time. At Noreen's request her body has been donated to U.C.C.for Medical Research. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Holmes, Gortalassa, Feenagh peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his wife Una, sons Seamus and John, daughter Geraldine (Aspinall), daughters-in-law Olga and Liz, son-in-law Nigel, grandchildren Fyodor, James, Joshua, Emma, Sean, Darragh and Sonia, sisters Maud, Sr. Martina and Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (V35RV00) on Tuesday from 4pm to 7 pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Ita's Church, Feenagh for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmeedy Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary Murrihy (née Neville), St Lawrence Park, Limerick city.

Survived by husband James (Jimmy) daughters Geraldine, Diane, Caroline, Michelle, Elaine, Fiona, Sinead, Deirdre, sons Seamus, Philip, Brian, Adrian, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Dolores and Pat, brothers Gerard and Tony, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial in Mt St Lawrence extension cemetery. Tel; Cross's 061 410744.

The death has occurred of Evelyn Byrne (née Smith), Upper Coonagh, Coonagh, late of Victory Tyres, John St, Limerick.

Wife of the late Martin Byrne, Predeceased by son in law Tommy Gibson. Deeply regretted by sons Paul and Philip, daughter Maureen, grandchildren Gordon, Graham, Sarah, Vanessa, Roz, Patrick, Laura, David and Kate, great-granddaughter Sadie, brother Malcom, sister Sylvia, sister-in-law Sheila, daughter-in-law Joan, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday, 9th October at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 6pm to 7.15pm followed by removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 10th October, at 12:30 pm with funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kay Fagan (née Costello), Ogonnelloe, Scarriff, formerly Gardenhill Castleconnell and Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, suddenly at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her special daughter Elaine, sisters Theresa Lambiotte and Pat McMahon, cherished wife of Michael and adored mother of Nicola, David and Brian. Grandchildren Kyran, Jesse and Cody, sister Mel and brothers Frank and Liam, son in law Greg, daughters in law Suzanne and Claire, brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving in Castleconnell Church for 12 noon mass on Wednesday the 10th with burial immediately afterwards to Stradbally Cemetery.

House strictly private. Family flowers only . Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to S.O.F.T Ireland and Sejare Respite House, Lisnagry.

The death has occurred of Marisa Fitzsimons, Beechwood Drive, Greystones, unexpectedly at South Tipperary Hospital, Clonmel.

Beloved daughter of Gerry and Sheila and dearest sister of Rosaleen and Gearóid and the recently deceased Bríd. Deeply regretted by her brother-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Maria, nephews Séan, Fionn and Daire, nieces Brianna and Aoibhe, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (Oct. 9th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Funeral on Wednesday (Oct. 10th) after 11am Mass to Abbey (New) Cemetery, Ardfert, Co. Kerry (arr. 2pm approx.).