Deaths in Limerick - October 7, 2018

The death has occurred of Ger Ryan, Wood Road, Cratloe. Ger died after a short illness at University Hospital. Devoted husband of Rose and cherished father of Aileen, Liam, Claire and the recently deceased Dave. Adoring grandfather to Eoin, Niamh, Aisling, Colm, Emma and Aoife. Deeply regretted by his loving sons-in-law Denis & Richard, daughters-in-law Jackie & Eimear, his brothers Sean, Tony, Pat (late Paul), sisters Maureen, Ena and Noreen, (late Peggy & Joan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his many relatives, neighbours & friends.

Remains arriving at St. Munchin’s Church on Tuesday (Oct. 9th) for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Private cremation later. House private. Family flowers only ~ donations if desired to Oncology Unit, UHL c/o Griffin’s 061 415000.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Neill, late of Rossa Avenue, Limerick. Survived by wife Mary, sons Dessie and Declan, daughters Michelle and Ann, brother Gerard, sisters Helen and Betty, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Tuesday, 9th October at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 10th October, at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean Malone,lLate of Janesboro and the shop Davin Gardens. Deeply regretted by wife Mary, sons John and Darren, grandchildren Nollaig, Charlie, Harry, Chloe, Darren, Emma and Faye, sisters Debbie (Fleming), Angeline McCormack, sisters-in-law Pauline (wife of the late Eddie Malone), Chrissie (wife of the late Pat Malone), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday, 9th October, at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 10th October, at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Extension. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincents School, Lisnagry.

The death has occurred of Marisa Fitzsimons, of Beechwood Drive, Greystones. Marisa died unexpectedly at South Tipperary Hospital, Clonmel. Beloved daughter of Gerry and Sheila and dearest sister of Rosaleen and Gearóid and the recently deceased Bríd. Deeply regretted by her brother-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Maria, nephews Séan, Fionn and Daire, nieces Brianna and Aoibhe, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (Oct. 9th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Funeral on Wednesday (Oct. 10th) after 11am Mass to Abbey (New) Cemetery, Ardfert, Co. Kerry (arr. 2pm approx.).

The death has occurred of Evelyn Byrne (nee Smith), late of Victory Tyres, John St, Limerick. Wife of the late Martin Byrne, Predeceased by son in law Tommy Gibson. Deeply regretted by sons Paul and Philip, daughter Maureen, grandchildren Gordon, Graham, Sarah, Vanessa, Roz, Patrick, Laura, David and Kate, great-granddaughter Sadie, brother Malcom, sister Sylvia, sister-in-law Sheila, daughter-in-law Joan, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday, 9th October at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 6pm to 7.15pm followed by removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 10th October, at 12:30 pm with funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.