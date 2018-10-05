Deaths in Limerick - October 5, 2018

The death has occurred of Maura O'Meara (née Mitchell), Caherelly, Grange, Limerick / Kilmallock, Limerick, in her 95th year on Friday 5th October, peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late David (Davy) and the last surviving member of the family of Matt & Marian, Ballybricken, mourned by her sons, daughters and their partners.

Mary & Tim Hannon, Kilfinny. Gabrielle & Jimmy O’Donnell, Rathmore. Michael & Mary Teefy, Caherelly. Joseph & Noel Duffin, Crescent Avenue. AnnMarie & the late Noel Martin, Galway. David, Caherelly.

Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces, sisters-in-law, Miriam & Geraldine Mitchell (USA),other relatives & friends and especially the Caherelly 45 Card Group.

Reposing in St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, Co Limerick on Saturday 6th October from 3pm to 6pm sharp. Requiem Mass 11am Sunday 7th October followed by burial in Rochestown cemetery. No Flowers please, by request.

The death has occurred of Ingrid Wallace, The Hurdles, Huntsfield, Dooradoyle and late of Limerick Rape Crisis Centre, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved wife of Liam Woulfe and dearest daughter of William and Gemma Wallace. Deeply regretted by her sister Therese (Gaule), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (7th Oct) from 5:30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Monday (Oct 8th) at 12.30pm. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Paul Wallace, Ballinageragh, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry and formerly of Glin, Co. Limerick, suddenly at University Hospital, Kerry.

Pre-deceased by his mother Maureen, his father Patrick and his brother James. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, Sons Sean, Robert and Jason, sisters Mary, Peg and Anne, brothers Michael, Ray, Patrick and Noel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by removal at 7:00 pm to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Parents and Friends UHK.