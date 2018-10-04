Deaths in Limerick - October 4, 2018

The death has occurred of Traci Duffy, late of Askeaton and Island View Terrace, Kings Island, peacefully at home.

Beloved daughter of Majella and Declan. Sadly missed by her son Cian, daughter Ella, sister Noreen, brother Noel, nieces Leah, Abi, Laci, Ali, Jade and Geri, aunts, uncles, partner Padraig, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 6:00pm to 7:30pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Mitchell (née Devereux), Kilmurry Road, Garryowen, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Daughter of the late Tommy & May Devereux. Deeply regretted by her husband Darran, son Eoghan, sister Caroline, brothers Thomas, Kevin, John, Gerard, Michael, Pat, Niall, David, Noel & Mark, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law Ann, father-in-law Tony,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (Oct. 5th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday (Oct. 6th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) Noonan, Riverview, Kilmallock, Ex An Post, peacefully in the loving care of staff of Milford Hospice.

Survived by Maureen, son Paul, daughters Diana and Amanda, grandchildren, brother Gerard, sisters Johanna and Helen, brother-in-law, extended family and good friend Pat.

Reposing at Mc Carthy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock Friday evening, 5th October, at 6.30pm. Removal at 7.30 to Ss Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock. Requeim Mass Saturday, 6th October, at 10-30am. Burial afterwards to Ballingaddy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Keith Patrick O'Connor, formerly of Elton Court, Meelick, Meelick, suddenly in Dubai, UAE.

Much loved son of Michael and Caroline, and dearest brother to Nikita and Jeff. Loved dearly by his beautiful Fiancée and wife-to-be Angela. Deeply regretted by his brother in law David, sister in law Sarah, adoring nephews Sean, Luke, Marc and adorable niece Mya, his nana Anna & grandad Paddy, uncles, aunts, the O’Grady Family and a very large circle of cousins and friends.

Rest In Peace Keith, we have lost a unique son, a brother, an uncle, a loving darling husband-to-be. Life will never be the same again without you.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Sunday (Oct. 7th) from 4pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday (Oct. 8th) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Strictly no flowers, donations, if desired, to Brain Tumour Ireland.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor (née O'Donnell), Knocknaboula, Foynes, Co. Limerick and formerly Ballycullen House, Askeaton, Co.Limerick, peacefully following a long illness borne with courage and dignity in Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family.

Survived by her beloved husband Eamon, sons James and Edwin, mother Peggy, brother Willie, nephews, father in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family and neighbours.

Reposing at her family home on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Loughill West for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Fergus O'Driscoll, late of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick and Knocknaccarra, Galway, unexpectedly at the Galway Clinic.

Beloved son of the late Claire Hilliard and Patrick O'Driscoll. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Pamela, Sophie, Robyn, Ellie and Aimee, and his partner Natalia, brothers, sister, close family and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick this Friday, 5th October, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 6th October, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'Gorman (née Noonan), Astor Court, Keyes Park, peacefully at Roseville House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her son Gerard, daughters Mary, Helen & Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (Oct. 5th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass Saturday (Oct. 6th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.