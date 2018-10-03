Deaths in Limerick - October 3, 2018

The death has occurred of Sister Magdalen Bluett, Religious Sisters of Charity, Lakelands, 15 Gilford Road, Sandymount, Dublin.

Beloved daughter of the late Jack and Helena Bluett, Elfin, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick. Deeply regretted by her Community at Lakelands, Congregation of the Religious Sisters of Charity, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lakelands Convent from 4pm on Thursday (October 4th) with Evening Prayer at 5pm. Removal to Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount for Mass on Friday (October 5th) at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery, Donnybrook. Memorial Mass in Effin Church at a later date.

The death has occurred of Ann (Nancy) Hennessy (née Turley), Boherbue, Newcastle West, in her 95th year. Died on 3rd October 2018 peacefully at St. Camilla’s Ward at St. Ita’s Hospital in the loving care of the staff.

Predeceased by her husband Tom and sister Kitty. Deeply regretted by her son Paddy, daughter Mary Copse, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Robert, Olivia, Dermot and Deirdre, great-grandson Fionn Patrick, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home this Thursday 4th of October from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Friday morning for 11.30 Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the friends of St. Ita’s Hospital.

The death has occurred of Pat Casey, 38 Westcliffe, Ballincollig, Co. Cork and late of Cullen Rd., Oola Co. Limerick, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

Pat (late of McInerney Construction) dearly loved husband of Bridie(nee Cosgrove) and loving father of Brid, Catriona, Bernadette, Pat, John and Caroline and fond grandad of Katie, Clara, Carrie, Patrick, Luke, Kacey, Beth, Abbie and Izzy and brother of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Conor, Cameron and Steve, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, brothers Dan and Tom, sisters Sr. Bernadette (Perth) and Sr. Catherine (Sligo), brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at his home 38 Westcliffe (Eircode P31 XO32) Wednesday (3rd) evening with Rosary at 8.30pm and Thursday (4th) from 5.30pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to the Church of Christ our Light, Ballincollig. Requiem Mass at 12 noon Friday. Funeral afterwards to St Oliver’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Quaine, Surrey, United Kingdom & Formerly of Ballinagarde, Ballyneety, Limerick, peacefully, following a short illness.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Stephen, sister Margaret Chown, brother-in-law Paul, cousins & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Saturday (October 6th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Patrick's Church, Knockea. Requiem Mass Sunday (October 7th) at 1.30pm with funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.