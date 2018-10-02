Deaths in Limerick - October 2, 2018

The death has occurred of Mary Greaney (née Fitzgibbon), Lisnafulla, Broadford, peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughters Margaret (Corbett) and Josephine (Lynch), son Timmy, sons-in-law John and Mike, grandchildren Aisling, Róisín, Mark and Matthew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel Hassett, Hassett`s Cross, Thomondgate, former publican, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Nuala and adored father of Paul, Declan & Edel. Deeply regretted by his wife, family, son-in-law Conor, sisters, other relatives, friends and loyal patrons.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Wednesday (October 3rd) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Thursday (October 4th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House private please.

The death has occurred of Hannah Murphy (née O'Sullivan), formerly of Lisrobin, Boherbue, Cork / Kiskeam, Cork / Doon, Limerick, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and under the gentle care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Mallow General Hospital.

Wife of the late Denis D and mother of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving son Dan, daughters Kathleen (O'Leary), Mary (Breen), and AnnMarie (O' Riordan), daughter-in-law Sheila, sons-in-law Pats, Patrick and Con, her adoring grandchildren Denis, Niall, DJ, Áine, Rebecca, Vanessa, Sharon, Michaela, Katie and Louise, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Kiskeam on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to the church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30 p.m. followed by burial in Knocknagree Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Neville (née Thompson), Churchview, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick and formerly of Church Street, Glin, peacefully.

Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Denis, Padráig, Derek and Claire. Sadly missed by her husband and family, sister Mary, brother Isaac, daughters-in-law Anne, Liz and Maria, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Mary's Church, Pallaskenry tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Keith Patrick O'Connor, formerly of Elton Court, Meelick, Meelick, Clare / Limerick. Died suddenly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Quaine, urrey, United Kingdom & Formerly of Ballinagarde, Ballyneety, Limerick, peacefully, following a short illness.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Stephen, sister Margaret Chown, brother-in-law Paul, cousins & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Saturday (October 6th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Patrick's Church, Knockea. Requiem Mass Sunday (October 7th) at 1.30pm with funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

The death has occurred of Jim Treacy, Killoughty, Ballingarry, Limerick / Granagh, Limerick, peacefully on October 1st, 2018 in the exceptional and woderful care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

He is surived by his sister-in-law Peg Treacy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Wednesday, October 3rd, from 6pm until 7.30pm arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Granagh at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, October 4th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin Wallace, Mayorstone, Limerick & late of Fulflex, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Maureen, dearest father of John, Simone, Stewart, Andrea, Gordon and Leonard and adored granddad to Nicole, Cian, Stewart, Nathan, Daisy, Robyn, Samarah, Holly, Ashton & Xander. Very deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Kieran & Aziz, daughters-in-law Caroline, Kelly & Lisa, sisters Kathleen & Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thurs. (Oct 4th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Friday (Oct. 5th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to ICU Dept, University Hospital Limerick. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Noel Timothy Mullane, Killeedy, Ballagh, suddenly at his residence.

Predeceased by his father Patrick, mother Mary and brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, this Tuesday 2nd Oct, from 6 o'clock to 8 o’clock. Arriving at St. Ita’s Church Raheenagh on Wednesday 3rd Oct for 12.30pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local St. Ita’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Fergus Roche, Ballynahown, Croom and late of Fergus Roche Transport October 1st, 2018, unexpectedly, at his home.

Eldest son of the late Jim and Lily. Husband of the late Maureen. Survived by wife Joan, sons Tony, Aengus, Seamus, Ivor and David, daughter Deirdre, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, on Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm, arriving on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Croom. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Croom.