Deaths in Limerick - October 1, 2018

The death has occurred of Mary de Courcy (nee Purcell), Mount Catherine, Clonlara, Co, Clare and Limerick city, peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Louis. Dearly loved mother of Louis, Philip, Geoffrey, Elaine, Raymond and Marc. Sadly missed by her loving sister Kathleen O’Leary (Bandon), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Arriving at St Senan's Church, Clonlara on Tuesday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. House Private please.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Dillane (née Halvey), Rockfarm, Caherline, Caherconlish and late of Ballyquin, Bridgetown, Co. Clare, Carnane, Fedamore, unexpectedly in her 92nd year at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husbands Michael Mc Auliffe & Tom Dillane. Very deeply regretted by her sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours & friends.

Reposing on Wednesday (October 3rd) at her residence Rockfarm, Caherline from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to Archbishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline. Requiem Mass Thursday (October 4th) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for Cremation Service at 1.30pm. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Egan, Towerhill, Cappamore, suddenly at his home.

Predeceased by his sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his sisters May and Biddy, niece Mary nephews Kevin, Andrew and Austin Ryan, brother-in-law Gus, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Tuesday evening, 2nd October, at Lynch Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 3rd October, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Doreen Keane (née Kerr), Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved mother of Lynda, Mark, Jane and the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Milford Care centre on Wednesday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal on Thursday to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension). Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCarthy (née Power), Good Shepherd Avenue, Pennywell and lte of Hyde Road, Prospect, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late John Mc Carthy (Past President of Young Munster R.F.C.) Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sons Michael & John, daughter Catherine, grandchildren John, Aine, Cian, Eoin, Kate, Conor & Molly, brothers, sister, son-in-law Fergal, daughters-in-law Anne & Linda, large extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (October 4th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (October 5th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard O'Connor, Marian Place, Roxboro, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Josephine and dearest father to Elizabeth, Barbara (Brennan), Tony, Marie (Quirke), Josephine, Noreen (Hayes), Pat and Geraldine (Lee). Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Weds (Oct. 3rd) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral on Thurs. (Oct. 4th) after 11am Mass to Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dave Ryan, Cùl Crannagh, Dooradoyle, late of Wilo Pumps & Celestica, Galway, suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Eimear (nee O'Brien) father Ger, mother Rose, sisters Aileen & Claire, brother Liam, mother-in-law Breeda (O'Brien), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all other relatives & friends.

Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, Wednesday (October 3rd) for Requiem Mass at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Sheehan (née Shanahan), Kilmoyle House, Knocklisheen, Meelick, suddenly at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Jack, dearest mother of Diana (Bateman), Ger and Caroline, adored granny to Jack, Ashlee and Sean. Mother-in-law of the late Eoin Bateman. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Antoinette, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Ger’s residence in Knocklisheen on Weds. (Oct. 3rd) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Meelick on Thursday (Oct.4th ) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. House private please on Thursday morning.