Deaths in Limerick - September 28, 2018

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Heffernan (née Dwyer), Grange, Newcastle West, peacefully at UHL.

Survived by her loving husband Michael, sons Michael, Adrian, Damien and Eamonn and partners, grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Friday 28th September, from 6pm-7.30pm, ariving at Newcastle West Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pat Kirby, Minister’s Cross, Bunratty, Clare and late of Killeedy, Co. Limerick, formerly of Molex Shannon.

Deeply missed by his loving family daughters Bridget, Anna, Kathleen and Patricia, son James, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Eileen (Killarney) Chicago and Theresa (Delaney) Dublin, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening (29th September) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass Sunday in The Wells Church, Newmarket-on-Fergus at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in Bunratty Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia Enright (née Flynn), "Woodville Lodge", Fossa, Killarney, Kerry and formerly of Cullinagh, Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family.

Patricia, beloved wife of John, loving mother of Darren, Claire and Aisling and much loved daughter of Eileen and the late Martin Flynn. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sister May Philips, brother Martin (Glasgow), her mother-in-law Nancy Enright, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at her family home, "Woodville Lodge, Fossa, Killarney on Sunday evening from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Funeral arriving at Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Monday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

The death has occurred of Maureen Toomey (née Collins), Curraghbeg, Adare, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Reposing at her home in Curraghbeg on Friday (Sept 28th) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Holy Trinity Abbey, Adare on Saturday (29th Sept) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Adare (Old) Cemetery. House private please