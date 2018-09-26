Deaths in Limerick - September 26, 2018

The death has occurred of James Calvert, Sarsfield Court, Garryowen, late resident of Athlunkard House, Nursing Home, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Thompson). Very deeply regretted by his family, sons Raymond, Declan & Kieran, daughter Margie (Ryan), daughter-in-law Elaine, son-in-law John, grandchildren Vicki, Darragh, Ronan, Aron & Eva, great-granddaughter Lyla, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (September 27th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (September 28th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Theresa Carroll, Martinstown, Kilmallock, peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre.

Theresa, mother of the late Sean. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marion, brothers Tom and Mike, sisters Mary and Veronica, Aunt Hannah (Han), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Friday evening from 6.00pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Martinstown. Funeral Saturday after 12.00 noon requiem mass with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Pat Hanrahan, Renmore, Galway, formerly of Limerick and Kilkee, Co. Clare, peacefully at U.H.G.

Predeceased by his infant son John; Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, daughter Muireann and son Darragh, sister Mary, nieces Niamh and Orla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Aras Naofa, within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore on Thursday 27th September from 5.00 pm removal at 7.00 pm to Renmore Church, Mass on Friday at 11.00 am, funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West. House private by request.

The death has occurred of Luke Healy, 35, Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Frances, sisters Grace & Megan, Frances' partner Johnny, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

Reposing at home in 35, Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, Friday (September 28th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday (September 29th) to St. John's Cathedral to arrive for 11am Mass with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired to, St. Louise De Marillac Centre, Daughters of Charity, Dooradoyle Road.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Mackessy, London & formerly of Tipperary & Ballylanders, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by his father John & mother Joan (née Coskeran). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lizzie (née Quinlan), daughter Helen, sons Richard & Johnny, grandchildren Tilly, Zoe, Darragh & Jamie, sisters Mary, Eileen & Bridie, brothers Tom & Johnny, sister-in-law Mary McGrath, Anglesborough, extended family & cousins, nephews, nieces, friends in Tipperary Town & London.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick. E34 AE22 on Saturday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dan Hartigan, Newtownbarry, Charleville and late of Ballybane, Ballyagran, unexpectedly at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary (Delee), daughters Selina, Lucy & Molly, son Daniel, brother Pat, sisters Bridie (Murphy), Margaret (O’Brien) & Josie (Collins), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Malley Funeral Home’s on Thursday from 5.30pm until 8pm. Arriving at 1.30pm on Friday in Holy Cross Church, Charleville for 2pm Requiem Mass. Funeral after to local cemetery.