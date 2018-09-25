Deaths in Limerick - September 25, 2018

The death has occurred of Bill Cahill, 5 Hill View Drive, Abbeyfeale and late of Knocknasna, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Cass, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday evening, the 26th of September, from 4pm to 8pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Thursday, the 27th of September, at 11am followed by burial in Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Patrick Connolly, 25 Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick and formerly Polehore, Barntown, Wexford.

Beloved husband of Madge, father of Noel Michael, James Frances, Thomas, Margaret, Tony and brother of Rose Jane and Gerard. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Kearneys Funeral Home, Selskar Street on Tuesday from 6 o clock until 8 o clock. Funeral will arrive at St Alphonsus' Church, Barntown on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of P.J. Murnane, Quilty West and late of Pallasgreen.

Husband of Marion. Deeply regretted by his wife Marion, Son Alan, Daughter Eimear, Sisters Mary and Tessie, Brothers Frank and Peter, Inlaws, Relatives and Friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5 o'clock until 7o'clock. Removal of remains on Thursday to The Star of The Sea Church, Quilty for Mass at 12.30, followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Thursday Morning, please.

The death has occurred of Jerome O'Callaghan, Raheenagh, Ballagh and formerly of Ballyduhig, Broadford, peacefully after a long illness at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne (née Enright), sons Donal and John, daughters Helen (Boylan) and Marian (McElduff), sons-in-law Dave and Sean, daughters-in-law Claire and Joan, grandchildren Conor, Jerome, Mark, Lizanna, Robert, Holly, Rachel, Eoin, Ava, Amy, Sam, Molly and Kate, sisters Eileen (Dore) and Peggy (Geary), brother-in-law Tom Enright, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford (P56PK73) on Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to his residence. Removal on Thursday to St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie O'Sullivan, Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Ballinacurra, Limerick, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Sister of Paul, Tim, Con and the late Grace. Sadly missed by her family, Emmett and Asta and her extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Wednesday, 26th Sept. from 4pm with Removal at 5.40pm to Church of St. John the Baptist, Clontarf Road arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with Funeral thereafter to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery, Limerick arriving approx. 3pm.