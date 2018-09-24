Funeral of well-known Limerick businessman to take place following sudden death

THE Funeral will take place this Monday of well-known businessman Don Wallace who died suddenly in Spain last week.

Mr Wallace, who was living in Parteen, was Managing Director of the family-owned business Recognition Express which operates from a premises at Crossagalla Business Park, Ballysimon.

He was also a director of The Zip Yard - the clothing alteration and remodelling franchise company which operates across Ireland and Britain.

Both Recognition Express and The Zip Yard store at Thomas Street, Limerick will remain closed today as a mark of respect.

Mr Wallace’s remains will arrive at Saint Patrick’s Church, Parteen, this Monday for 12 noon Mass.

Cremation will take place immediately afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Don Wallace is survived by his wife Pauline and his children Jennifer, Ian and Caroline.