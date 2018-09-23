Deaths in Limerick - September 23, 2018

The death has occurred of Patricia Nora Ryan, of Reenmeen East, Glengarriff, Cork and Hospital, Limerick

On September 21, 2018, peacefully at Bantry General Hospital surrounded by her family and friends,

The beloved partner of Roy Shireby. Sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Prayers on Monday, September 24, at 8pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Glengarriff, Co. Cork. Committal prayers followed by burial on Tuesday, September 25, at 2pm in Inch Saint Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick