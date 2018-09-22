Deaths in Limerick - September 22, 2018

The death has occurred of Christy Condon, of Clonshire, Adare, Limerick

Christy died peacefully on September 22 at University Hospital Limerick. He is survived by his loving wife Esther, daughter Janet, sister Mary (Greaney, Adare), brothers Davey and Paddy all other relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Monday September 24, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 25, at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in Bohernakill Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel Daly, of Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Joseph Fitzgerald, of Carrowkerbia, Ballina, Mayo / Limerick

Formerly of Granagh, Co. Limerick. Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Bonniconlon, on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of The Immaculate Conception and St.Joseph, Attymass, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Bonnifinglas Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nan Fenton (née O'Leary), of Flemingstown, Kilmallock, Limerick

On September 21, 2018, very peacefully, after an illness, in the tender and loving care of all at the Milford Care Centre. Hanora (Nan), wife of the late Liam, sister of the late Gerard & Michael. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Michael (Sarah), daughters Cora (John) and Maria (Prasun), brother Pa (Carmel), sister Rosalie (Denis), brother in law Br. Benildus, grandchild Christopher, nieces, nephews, nieces in law, nephews in law, cousins, relatives, extended family, very kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing this Sunday evening from 5pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Ballingaddy. Funeral Monday, after 12noon requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.