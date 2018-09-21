Deaths in Limerick - September 21, 2018

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Quaine, of Surrey, Britain and formerly of Ballinagarde, Ballyneety, Limerick

Peacefully, following a short illness. Very deeply regretted by his brother Stephen, sister Margaret Chowon, brother-in-law Paul, cousins & friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Tom McNay, of St Joseph's Terrace, Hospital, Limerick

At University Hospital, Limerick on September 20, 2018. Sadly missed by his wife Diane, daughter Aisling, sons Killian and Cannice, their partners Finbar, Sarah and Allison, grandchildren, brothers John and David and brothers-in-law.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Hospital. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to 'Carebright' in Bruff.

The death has occurred of Baby Dara Walsh, of Duagh, Kerry / Limerick

Peacefully on September 18, 2018, in the wonderful care of Crumlin Children’s Hospital,

surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents David & Julie, his brother Conor, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and relatives.

May he rest in peace. A private Mass of the Angels has taken place for Dara.

Our loss is heaven’s gain.