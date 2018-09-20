Deaths in Limerick - September 20, 2018

The death has occurred of Brendan (Brian) Barrett, late of Knockroe, Kildimo, following an illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, sons James and Brian, daughters-in-law Josphine and Beverley, grandchildren Kieran and Jennifer, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 21, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Kildimo, on Saturday, Sept. 22, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Old Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Lewin Bowring, Sydney, Australia and Loughill West, Loughill, who sadly passed away in Sydney.

Survived by heartbroken parents Mary and Chris, brothers Aran and Stuart, sister Maxine, nephew Blake, aunts Phil and Debbie, cousins, friends and his work colleagues in Australia.

Reposing at Ferris' Funeral Home, Shanagolden Saturday 22nd September from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Loughill on Sunday September 23rd at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Loughill Cemetery. House private. Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The death has occurred of Billy (Liam) O'Connell, Myshall, Co. Carlow and formerly Mountcollins, Co. Limerick, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving wife Breeda, sons Shane, Rory, Daithí & Declan.

Predeceased by his parents Sean & Josie. Deeply regretted by his daughters in-law Liz, Alina & Pranjal, grandchildren Amy, Aoife & Louise, brothers & sisters Breda, David, Gerard, Joe, John & Liz, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, Co. Carlow on Friday from 12 noon. Removal on Friday evening at 8pm to the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall for 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm in the Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care or Irish Cancer Society.