Deaths in Limerick - September 19, 2018

The death has occurred of Michael Buston, 45 Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, at UHL.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Noreen, sons Gordon, Declan, Desmond and Michael Jnr, daughter Charlotte, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, on Thursday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell. Funeral on Friday, after 11.30am requiem Mass, to St. Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Pearl) Butler (née Bourke), County View Terrace, Ballinacurra, late of Coolageela, Kanturk, Co. Cork, peacefully in Milford Hospice, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Deeply regretted by her husband Pat, children Richard, Martin, Carmel, Patrick and Eamon, grandchildren Kate, Laura, Eva, James, Darragh, Adam, Megan and Nicole, daughters-in-law Betty, Collette, Maeve and Susan, son-in-law Mark, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Hospice, Mortuary, Thursday (September 20th) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass Friday (September 21st) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald (née Ryan), late of Roxoboro Road, Limerick City, peacefully in the loving care of Roseville House Nursing Home, Killonan.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Ormond, Michael and Yvonne (McGuire). Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Bridget, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday from 3.30pm to 4.45pm followed by removal to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred of Michael Lane, St. Anthony’s, Donoghmore, peacefully at home surrounded by loving family.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughters Marie and Betty, sons Ger, Micheàl and Anthony, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, daughters-in-law , sons-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, friends in particular Sr. Margaret Mary and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday (September 20th) from 5.30pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Donoughmore. Requiem Mass Friday (September 21st) at 11.00am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (extension).

The death has occurred of Enda McCormack, Barrack Street, Killfinnane and late of Newmarket-on-Fergus, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his sister Nuala Wall. Sadly missed by his sister Una (Webber), Brothers in law Michael and Ted, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick this Thursday from 6.00pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Johns Church, Cratloe, Co. Clare. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Con Quinn, Adare District and Nursing Home and formerly of Lisboy, Cappagh and, Askeaton.

Survived by his wife Nancy, better known as Aine (nee Clohessy), daughter Sinead (nee Keehan), son Brian, son-in-law Paul, adored grandchildren Alex, Emma and Harry, Brian's partner Lisa and Annie, brother Pat, sister Mary, sisters-in-law Colette and Chris, brother-in-law Gerry Deegan, nephews, nieces, relatives and family.

Reposing on Thursday at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry, from 5pm-7pm, with Removal to Cappagh Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 3pm with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas White, Ards, Ballyagran, Limerick, beloved son of the late Tom and Eileen White (nee O'Leary).

Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Thursday September 20th., from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran. Requiem Mass on Friday September 21st., at 11 30am. Burial afterwards in Newtownshandrum Old Cemetery.