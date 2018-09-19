Well-known priest passes away in Limerick after lengthy illness

TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known priest, Fr Antóin Ó Tuathaigh, whose funeral took place in Limerick this Wednesday.

Fr Ó Tuathaigh, who came from a family steeped in Irish tradition and culture, died at St Paul’s Nursing Home on Monday following a lengthy illness.

Members of his family are known for their involvement in Irish dancing and singing.

Fr Ó Tuathaigh entered the seminary at Maynooth in 1966 before later becoming one of eight priests to be ordained in the Diocese of Limerick in 1973.

During his time working as a priest in Limerick, he served in a number of different parishes – mainly in the city and its environs.

He was curate at the Holy Family parish in Southill for six years in the late 1970s – shortly after it was established as a stand-alone parish.

He later served as curate in St Michael’s Parish for a number of years in the early 1980s.

The Bishop of Limerick, Dr Brendan Leahy was one of the co-celebrants at Fr Ó Tuathaigh’s Funeral Mass which took place at the Church of the Holy Rosary on the Ennis Road this Wednesday morning.

Almost 30 priests, including Fr Ó Tuathaigh’s life-long friend, Canon Willie Fitzmaurice, participated in the Funeral Mass which was well-attended.

Following the Funeral, Fr Ó Tuathaigh was laid to rest at Castlemungret Cemetery.

He is survived by his sister Máirín (Uí Bhriain) who is a teacher in Limerick, his brother Gearóid and his extended family including nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

His brother Gearóid is a renowned historian and retired professor who came to prominence during his time at NUI Galway.

Gearóid delivered the oration at the Funeral of Jim Kemmy following his death in 1997 and was one of the editors of the history book Limerick History and Society which was published almost a decade ago.

Fr Ó Tuathaigh is pre-deceased by his sister Áine.