Deaths in Limerick - September 17, 2018

The death has occurred of John M. Harty, Breska, Clarina, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Eleanor, William, Anne and John. Sadly missed by his daughters in Law Mary and Cora, Son in law Gerry, beloved grandchildren Jane, Tara, Hannah, Josephine, Jonathan, Ian, Claire and Cormac, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal to St. Josephs Church, Ballybrown this Wednesday for requiem mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Kilkeedy cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Fr. Antóin Ó Tuathaigh, at St Paul’s Nursing Home, after a long illness.

Dearly-loved brother of Áine (RIP), Máirín (Uí Bhriain) and Gearóid. Mourned by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and by the Bishop and fellow priests of the diocese of Limerick.

In repose at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Saint Nessan’s Road, Dooradoyle on Tuesday evening 18th September from 6pm- 8pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Wednesday 19th September for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial at Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eggsy) Senior Bermingham, Mitchell Street, off John Street, late of O'Malley Park, former jockey, peacefully at St. John's Hospital.

Very deeply regretted by his partner Jeanette, sons Edward, Richard, Anthony, Ross & Michael, daughters Sheila & Marian, their mother Esther, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Richard, sisters Peggy, Noreen, Ann, May, Geraldine & Rose, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (Sept. 18th) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.15pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Wednesday (Sept. 19th) at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Hill Celtic F.C.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Chawke, 6 New Market Street, Cahersiveen and previously of Ballyagran, Co. Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, loving mother of Catherine, peacefully in the tender care of management and staff of Ashbourne Lodge, Milltown, Co. Kerry. Sadly missed by her daughter Catherine, son-in-law Con, grandchildren Aisling, Conor and wife Direann, Michael and Catriona, Dannie and family, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Monday 17th September from 6pm to 7.45pm, followed by removal to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place at 12pm on Tuesday 18th September in St. Michael’s Church, Ballyagran, Co. Limerick, followed by burial afterwards in Castletown.

The death has occurred of Johnny Mason, Talbot Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City and late of Sean Heuston Place, peacefully at his daughter’s residence, in the presence of his family.

Beloved husband of the late Betty. Very deeply regretted by his sons Tony, David & Patrick, daughters Julie & Majella, sons-in-law Thomas & Peter, daughters-in-law Tracy & Michelle, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (Sept. 18th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Wednesday (Sept. 19th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Vivienne Maria Rogan (née Allen), Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin, formerly of Oxford, U.K., peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Kevin, Andrew, Maria, John and Catherine. Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Patricia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Monday (Sept. 17th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Sept. 18th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Family Carers Ireland c/o Griffin’s 061 415000.

The death has occurred of Bridget Sheehy (née Hartnett), 66 Assumpta Park, Newcastle West, formerly of Reens, West Ardagh, in her 97th year.

Deeply regretted by her sons Patsy, Mike, Richard and Willie, daughters Bridie, Mary and Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Monday, 17th September, from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Tuesday morning, 18th September, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House strictly private, family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Milford Hospice.