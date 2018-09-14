Deaths in Limerick - September 14, 2018

The death has occurred of Gerard McDonagh, Greystones and late of Cappantymore, Meelick, unexpectedly.

Deeply missed by his loving family wife Maree (Markham), mother Moira, brothers Tony, Bernard and David, sisters Marie and Yvonne, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home Blackwater this Saturday evening (15th September) from 5:30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church Meelick. Funeral mass Sunday (16th September) at 1:30pm followed by burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

The death has occurred of Raymond O'Donoghue, St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, and late of the UK.

Brother of the late Caroline and Eric. Deeply regretted by parents Phyllis and Willie O'Donoghue, son Bono, sisters Mary, Patricia, Sabrina, Tracey, Lindsey, Mellissa, brothers, Willie and Gary, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerard Griffin Street from 6pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard St., Limerick. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Contact: Cross' Funeral Home 061-410744.

The death has occurred of Johanna O'Carroll (née Horgan), Garryfine, Bruree, peacefully in the wonderful care of Caherass Nursing Home, Croom.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph. She is survived by her son Richard, brother Tom, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St. Munchin's Church, Rockhill, on Saturday, September 15th, at 11am followed by Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.