Deaths in Limerick - September 13, 2018

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Barrett, Castle Erkin, Pallasgreen and formerly of Glenanaar, Arpatrick.

Husband of the late Maureen. Dearly loved father of Bridget (Bee), Tom, Mary, Eamonn, Pat, Michael and dearly loved brother of Mary-Jo. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and large circle of friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen on Friday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ardpatrick. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am. Interment to Kilfinane cemetery directly afterwards. Donations in lieu of flowers to the oncology unit at UHL.

The death has occurred of Nicky Porretta, 38 College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick City and late of Fontechiari, Rome, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Christina, dearest father of Silvana, Armando & Lucia, son of Piacenta and the late Armando & brother of Pipino, Silvano, Bruna and the late Aurellio. Deeply regretted by his other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Hospice Mortuary on Friday (Sept. 14th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Sept. 15th) at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Noel Beville, Assumpta Park, Limerick City, late Shannon Foundry, Progress Shannon & St. John's Brass & Reed Band, peacefully at home.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Marian (Mulready), brother-in-law Jimmy, friends & neighbours. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday, September 13th, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Mount St. Lawrence (Old) Cemetery on Friday, September 14th, at 11.30am.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Heffernan, 65 Park Gardens, Corbally, Limerick, late of ESB, Cork Celtic F.C., Limerick F.C. & Fairview Rangers A.F.C., peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Eileen and dearest father to Kevin, Barry & Colm. Deeply regretted by his wife and children, sisters Anne, Mary & Peggy, daughters-in-law Annette, Sinead & Anita, grandchildren Ollie, Lucy, Alanna, Charlie, Oscar & Lewis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Sept. 14th) from 6.30pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral on Saturday (Sept. 15th) after 10am Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only ~ donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.