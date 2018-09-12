Deaths in Limerick - September 12, 2018

The death has occurred of Noel Beville, Assumpta Park, Limerick City, late of Shannon Foundry, Progress Shannon & St. John's Brass & Reed Band, peacefully at home.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Marian (Mulready), brother-in-law Jimmy, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday, September 13th, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Mount St. Lawrence (Old) Cemetery on Friday, September 14th, at 11.30am.

The death has occurred of John J. Broderick, Ballybehy North, Abbeyfeale, unexpectedly at his home.

John J. , son of the late Danjoe and Kitty Broderick is survived by his sister Eileen Woulfe, nephews Michael, Donal and Philip, grandnephews Robbie and Ryan, aunt Mary Sheahan (New York) and his extended family.

John J. will repose at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Mary Comerford (née O'Dongohue), Marino, formerly Artane and Kildimo, peacefully after a short illness at the Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Owen and much loved mother of the late Eugene; Mary will be sadly missed by her beloved daughters Martina, Catherine and Louise, daughter-in-law Angela and her husband Aidan, sons-in-law John, Neil and Vincent, her adored grandchildren, brothers and sisters and their families, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock – all welcome. Removal on Saturday morning to Church of the Visitation, Fairview for Requiem Mass at 10 o’clock. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation and Clontarf Hospital for all their kindness and gentle care.

The death has occurred of Brian Cowhey, Rosendale, Marian Drive, Roxboro Road, Janesboro, late of Ranks, peacefully under the loving care of ICU Dept. at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Rita and dearest father of Margaret and Claire. Deeply regretted by his brother Con, sisters Eilish and Noreen, sons-in-law Michael and Randall, granddaughters Megan and Isabelle, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (13th Sept.) from 5pm. Removal at 6:30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Friday (14th Sept.) at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Heffernan, 65 Park Gardens, Corbally, late of ESB, Cork Celtic F.C., Limerick F.C. & Fairview Rangers A.F.C., peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Eileen and dearest father to Kevin, Barry & Colm. Deeply regretted by his wife and children, sisters Anne, Mary & Peggy, daughters-in-law Annette, Sinead & Anita, grandchildren Ollie, Lucy, Alanna, Charlie, Oscar & Lewis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Sept. 14th) from 6.30pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral on Saturday (Sept. 15th) after 10am Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Jo Horan, Meenoline North, Templeglantine, peacefully at her home.

Mary Jo is sadly missed by her brother John, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Mary Jo will repose at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery Templeglantine. No flowers please.