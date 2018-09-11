Deaths in Limerick - September 11, 2018

The death has occurred of Lady Vivienne Lillingston (née Nevill), Mount Coote, Kilmallock, very peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Lady Vivienne, wife of the late Alan. Very deeply regretted by her loving Daughters Georgina and Sophie, Sons Luke and Andrew, Daughters in law, Sons in law, her 8 Grandchildren, extended family, and her many many Friends.

Reposing at the residence of Mount Coote House on Sunday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm, private cremation on Monday morning followed by a service of thanksgiving at St. Peter & Paul's Church of Ireland Kilmallock at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the National Council for the Blind.

The death has occurred of Patrick McMahon, 17 Cannon Lee Park, Pallasgreen, retired ESB Rosbrien, peacefully in St Vincent's Hospital Dublin.

Pre deceased by his wife Mary.Deeply regretted by his Son Pat Daughter's Geraldine,Margaret & Susan, Brothers Christie, Dan, Tony, John & Kieran, Sister's Marie & Pauline, Sons in Law, Brothers in Law,Sisters in Law, Grandchildren, Nephews Nieces Cousins relatives & friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen Wednesday evening at 6 o clock with removal to Nicker church at 8 o clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin O’Flaherty, Devon Close, Castletroy View, unexpectedly at home.

Beloved son of the late Michael & Mary and uncle of the late Aaron. Deeply regretted by his loving siblings Cecilia, Michael & Lorraine, nephew Killian, niece Abbie, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (14th Sept.) from 5pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday (15th Sept.) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) O'Flaherty, Rathoran, Kilmorna, Listowel and formerly of Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale, unexpectedly at University Hospital Kerry.

Mossie is sadly missed by his wife Amiera, children Stephanie, Lisa, Ian, Alan, Emily, Aaron and Gareth, their mother Margaret, Mossie’s mother Elizabeth, sister Margaret, brothers Michael, Liam, David, Ned and Pat, grandchildren Ryan, Dara, Fionn and Cathal, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Mossie will repose at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Mary Quirke (née Hartnett), Ogonnelloe, Clare and formerly of Rathkeale and The Garage, Patrickswell, sormerly of Rathkeale and The Garage, Patrickswell, suddenly at home.

Reposing at St. Molua’s Church, Ogonnelloe this Tuesday evening from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, at 1pm followed by burial in Crecora Cemetery, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Annette Reddan (née Corbett), Glenageary, Co. Dublin, late of Limerick, at the Beacon Hospital, having bravely battled illness with courage and dignity.

Beloved wife and best friend of Michael, adored mother of Adrienne, Therese and Jean; Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, extended family, especially Catherine and Pauline and friends.

Reposing Thursday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 3pm with removal to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey for 5pm. Funeral Friday after 10am Requiem Mass to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

The death has occurred of Anna Slattery (née Keane), Ballinastona, Sherin’s Cross, Kilmallock, peacefully, after a long illness, in the excellent care of the staff and nurses at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Anna, Née Keane, wife of the late Michael, deeply regretted by her family, children Margot, John and Áine, daughters-in-law Sarah and Maureen, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Ellen, Grace, David, Fergus and Hugo, sisters Dolores Barry and Joan Roche, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at the Holy Trinity Church, Dromin, from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock, followed afterwards by burial at Dromin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland.