Deaths in Limerick - September 10, 2018

The death has occurred of Bobby Duggan, New Road, Thomondgate, suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Patrick & Margaret, sisters Louise, Carrie & Jane, brothers Evan & Cian, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday, September 11th, from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Reqiem Mass Wednesday, September 12th, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Epilepsy Research.

The death has occurred of Patrick Hannon, Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by his partner Rachel, children, his mother Jean & her partner Pat, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, Christy & Annie O'Donoghue and their family, other relatives & friends.

Requiem Mass Friday, September 14th, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Joe) McNamara, Old Cork Road, late of the Abbey & Irish Cement Ltd, peacefully at home.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maisie, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday, September 12th, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday, September 13th, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.