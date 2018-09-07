Deaths in Limerick - September 7, 2018

The death has occurred of Mary Bourke (née Collopy). Wife of the late Thomas.

Deeply regretted by son Jimmy; daughters Betty and Deirdre; grandchildren, Michelle, Jill, Lindsey, Jeffrey, Cian, Robert, Daniel, Jack and Megan; great-grandchildren Sarah, Nicole, Clodagh, Emma, Michael, Fionn and Scott; brother Bill Collopy, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-aw, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and a wide large circles of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerard Griffin Street from 5.30pm to 7pm on Sunday followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Sheila Maria Crowley (née Murray) of Killonan, Castletroy. Formerly of Crosby, Liverpool.

Predeceased by her husband Francis and sadly missed by her brother Bill, daughter Clare, sons Timothy, Dominic and Nicholas; daughters-in-law, Bríd and Valerie; grandsons Benjamin and Dominick and extended family.

Reposing at her home on Saturday (September 8) from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare. Arriving at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm followed by Cremation Service afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Seamus Gallagher of Kilmoreen, Kildimo. Late of Aughinish Alumina.

Beloved husband of the late Creina (nee Cotter). Sadly missed by sons Brian, Kevin and Paul, daughter-in-law Jenny, Paul's partner Angela; grandchildren Caoimhe, Róisín and Ailish; sisters Concepta and Margaret; brothers Gerard, Vincent and Brendan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry this Saturday from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Kildimo.

Requiem Mass takes place at Sunday at 2pm with burial afterwards to Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Camillus Hospital) of Mary Bridget Harte (née McMahon) of Coolrahnee, Foynes Road, Askeaton. Late of Kilbride Street, Tullamore, County Offaly.

Predeceased by her father Thomas and mother Mary Bridget.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas; daughters Christine, June and Shirley; brothers Frank and Paddy, sister Anne; sisters-in-law Gini and Rhonda, brother-in-law Larry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Keith (Hasher) Hehir of Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick. Late of Dell & St Mary’s RFC.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Myra, daughter Sofie, twin sons Jonathan and Gavin; parents Ray and Liz; brothers Owen and Brian; sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (September 10) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (September 11) at 12 noon with Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to St. Marys RFC Underage.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Kerry) of Delia O'Donoghue (née Duggan) of Dromreask, Glin. Formerly of Dirha West, Listowel, Kerry.

Wife of the late Thomas J. O'Donoghue, Editor of the Ballyguiltenane Rural Journal and recently predeceased by her sister Phil.

Sadly missed by her sons John and James, Caitríona, grandchildren Brandon and Hannah, sisters Mary and Mona, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday (September 9) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

House private please. Donations if desired, directly to Pastoral Care, University Hospital Kerry.

The death has occurred (peacefully at CUH) of Mary O'Keeffe (née Buckley) of Knocknadiha, Tournafulla. Formerly of Counguilla, Scartaglen, County Kerry.

Survived by her loving husband Brendan; daughters Emma and Chloe; parents Dan and Eily; brother Jeremiah; sisters Catherine, Eileen and Sheila; parents-in-law Seán and Rita; brothers-in-law Micheál, Noel and Michael; Eileen’s partner Eugene, sisters-in-law Elaine and Anna Marie, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, cousins, best friends Nollaig and Mary, all her other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Roche’s Funeral Home Tournafulla this Saturday (September 8) from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal on Sunday (september 9) to St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla to arrive for 1pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Tournafulla Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice Home Care Team.

House strictly private.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Catherine (KITTY) O'Sullivan (née Leahy) of Ballydoorty, Castlemahon. Formerly of Knockdown, Athea.

Wife of the late Jerry. Sister of the late Tom Leahy. Survived by son Joe, daughters Helen and Anne, sister Mary, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, wonderful neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday (September 9) from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Castlemahon Church at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ava Powell (aged 18 following a car accident in New Zealand).

Beloved daughter of Vikki and Pat Powell and sister of Scarlett.

Deeply regretted by her grandmother Deirdre Powell (Moyross), aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in New Zealand.

Memorial Mass will take place on Monday (September 10) at 7.30pm in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, Limerick

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Camillus Hospital) of Thomas Patrick Byrne of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Late of ESB, Ardnacrusha.

Beloved husband of Celine and dearly loved father of Kieran, Sheila and Liam.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Yvonne and Dor, beloved eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at St Munchin;s Church, Clancy Strand on Saturday (September 8) at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Kieran Hanlon of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Caroline.

Survived by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Saturday (September 8) at 10am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Anthony (Tony) Quinlivan of Colbert Park, Janesboro, Limerick. Late of CIE & Caledonians FC.

Beloved husband of Gloria and dearest father to George, Deirdre and Aileen.

Deeply regretted by his wife and children; daughter-in-law Ber; sons-in-law Kieran and Peter; grandchildren Darragh and Evan.

Removal from Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate at 6.30pm this Friday (September 7) to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Burial on Saturday after 10am Mass at Mount St. Lawrence Extention Cemetery.

House private please, family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.