Deaths in Limerick - September 5, 2018

The death has occurred of Thomas Patrick Byrne, Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick, late ESB, Ardnacrusha, peacefully at St Camillus Hospital.

Beloved husband of Celine. Dearly loved father of Kieran, Sheila and Liam. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Yvonne and Dor, beloved eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Kieran Hanlon, Hyde Road, Prospect, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Caroline. Very deeply regretted & sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (September 7th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Saturday (September 8th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eugene O’Malley, Madaboy, Murroe and formerly of Howmedica, Raheen, peacefully at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving sons Owen and Gerard, daughters Siobhan and Carol, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday, 6th September, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Friday, 7th September, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Quinlivan, Colbert Park, Janesboro, late of C.I.E. & Caledonians F.C, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Gloria and dearest father to George, Deirdre & Aileen. Deeply regretted by his wife and children, daughter-in-law Ber, sons-in-law Kieran & Peter, grandchildren Darragh & Evan, Conor, Eoghan and Ailish, Daniel, David & Douglas, their partners, great-grandchildren and Elizabeth, sisters Philly & Rosaleen, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Sept. 7th) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral on Saturday (Sept. 8th) after 10am Mass to Mount St. Lawrence Extention Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only ~ donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Robert Tobin, St. Paul de Vence, France, formerly of Knockanes, Adare, suddenly in France.

He is survived by his mother Margaret, wife Laura, sons Liam and Francesco. Sisters Angela, Maighread and Cliodhna, bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Removal arriving at St. Nicholas' Church, Adare this Friday evening at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am followed by burial at St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.