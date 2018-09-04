Deaths in Limerick - September 4, 2019

The death has occurred of John Fitzgerald, Rosturra Crescent, Woodview Park, late of St. Mary’s Park and Clover Meats, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Philomena. Much loved father of Michael, John, Desmond, Maria, Deirdre, Judy, Geraldine, Christina, Margaret & Louise. Very deeply regretted by his family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kitty, brothers Stephen, Bernard & Dessie, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (September 6th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (September 7th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgibbon (née Coffey), Avondale Dr., Greystones and Meelick, Clare, late nursing staff of St Camillus Hospital, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre.

Deeply missed by her loving family husband Tom, mother Patrica, brother Michael his partner Catherine, nephews, nieces, aunts, sister-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Wednesday evening, 5th September, from 6:30pm followed by removal at 8:30pm to Meelick Church. Funeral Mass Thursday, 6th September, at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

The death has occurred of Sadie Hurley (née Healy), Gardenhill, Castleconnell, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny and loving mother of the late Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Anne, son Brian, son-in-law Ed, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brothers, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Wednesday evening 5th September from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Thursday 6th September at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards to Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Newport Daycare Centre.

The death has occurred of Eileen (Nellie) Magner, formerly of Ballylanders, and Dublin, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, in her 91st year.

Deeply regretted by her brother Nick, his wife Kitty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mc Elroy's Funeral Home, Crumlin Village, Wednesday from 2-3:30 pm, arriving in The Church of the Assumption, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick at 8pm. Requiem Mass onThurday at 11:30 am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Hospice Foundation.

The death has occurred of Mary Power, also known as Maire de Paor (née McInerney), Routagh, Ballysheedy, formerly of Wickham Street, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Oliver, dearly loved mother of Muire, Liam, Ciara and Enda. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Gordon, daughter-in-law Tonya, grandchildren Anna, Charlie, Rory and Daniel, sisters Irene and Joan, sisters-in-law Monica and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Donoughmore. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred of Danny Brosnan, Rylands, Ballingarry.

Deeply regretted by his wife Biddy (nee Steele), sons William, Anthony and Donie, daughters Noreen and Shirley, brother Charlie, sisters Mai, Elizabeth, Dorothy and Margaret, sons-in-law Tim and Paul, daughter-in-law Marie and Donie’s partner Jenny, brothers-in-law Liam, Tom, Jim and Donal, grandchildren Eoin, Clodagh, Daniel, Conor and Aoife. nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends and his loyal companion "Spot".

Reposing at his residence in Rylands Ballingarry on Wednesday, September 5th, from 4pm until 7pm.Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 6th, at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Ballingarry. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred of Margo Murphy (née Coleman), Newtown, Clarina, peacefully in the loving care of Mary and all the staff at Thorpes Nursing Home.

Very deeply regretted and missed by her loving husband Matt, sons Barry and Eoin, daughters-in-law Mary and Aideen, brothers DJ and Pat, her sister Anna, grandchildren Aisling, Rory, Cillian, Lucy, and Matthew, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team.