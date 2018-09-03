Deaths in Limerick - September 3, 2018

The death has occurred of Margaret Mary Bourke, Cooga, Doon, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her loving partner Donie Morrissey, daughter Deborah, son Andrew, grandchildren, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Wednesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Patrick (PJ) Donovan, Castleview, Newcastle West, peacefully at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, son Patrick, daughters Patricia, Helen, Catherine, Breda and Nuala, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, 5th September, from 6pm to 8pm arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am and burial afterwards at Calvary Cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Brothers of Charity.

The death has occurred of John Fitzgerald, late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Athea, Co. Limerick and Derby, England, peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness.

Beloved husband of the late Philomena, dearly loved Dad of Chris and Des, grandad of Richard, Lauren, Matt and Emma, great-grandad of Arthur, brother of Gerry and Con; he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Tuesday, 4th September, from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 5th September, at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin.

The death has occurred of Rebecca Leahy (née Mills), The Gallops, Shanbally, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Goulane, Glenbeigh, unexpectedly at University Hospital Kerry.

Rebecca is very sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, daughters Alison and Zara, parents David and Diana, brother Seán, sisters Annette and Naomi, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law David and Simon, nephews Daniel and Adam, all her other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at The Church of Christ, Prince of Peace Fossa, Killarney at 11.00 a.m. followed by private cremation on Thursday.

The death has occurred of Frank O'Dwyer, Castletroy, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Brother of the late John and Anthony. Deeply regretted by his brother Noel, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and close friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to Monaleen Church, Castletroy. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Grange Graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Michael Quaine, Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, at University Hospital Limerick after a short illness bravely bourne surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Stevie and Donie, sister Marie (Heffernan), brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Mikie (Mick) Sweeney, Knocknaboula, Foynes, tragically.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jules, father Jimmy, brothers JJ and Frank, niece Ciara, nephew Colum, sisters in law Rita and Antoinette, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton on Tuesday, 4th September from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Blood Bank Mid West. House private please.