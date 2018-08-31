Deaths in Limerick - August 31, 2018

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Gavin (née Quinlivan), Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen and late of Fairgreen, Ballysimon, peacefully at home.

Very deeply regretted & sadly missed by her husband Brendan, daughters Olivia, Serena & Gillian, grandchild Shauna, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, other relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (Sept. 2nd) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Monday (Sept. 3rd) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Joan Margaret Hunt, Moloney Cottage, Adare and formerly of Finnitterstown, Adare, peacefully at home.

Sister of the late Elsie Hunt. Private cremation followed by Memorial Service at a later date.

The death has occurred of Timothy Josephy (TJ) Carew, Lissard, Galbally, surrounded by his loving family at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, sons Aidan and Tom, daughter Alison, brothers John, Tom, Ger, Aidan and Declan, sisters Noreen (O'Neill, USA), Adeline (Murphy, Cratloe) and Mairead (Mc Grath, Ballyfaskin) father and mother-in-law John and Mary Stritch, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Uncle Tim (Carew), aunts-in-law, nieces, nephews, all relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35 A3F4 on Saturday 1st September from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at Christ The King Church, Galbally at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. House Private Please.