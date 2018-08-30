Deaths in Limerick - August 30, 2018

The death has occurred of Ewen Hughie MacCarthur, Caherhayes, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Croydon, England, peacefully on August 30th at Milford Hospice.

Hughie is sadly missed by his wife Mary, children, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, step-children, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 pm followed by removal at 8.00 pm to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 am followed by cremation at 2.00 pm at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Lodge, Blackpool, England late of Riddlestown, Rathkeale, Limerick.

Predeceased by his partner Betty. Survived by his brother, sisters and extended family. Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Saturday evening from 6.30-8p.m. Funeral arriving at Coolcappagh Church on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 2p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jacqueline McGrath, Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Daughter of the late Peggy. Very deeply regretted by her dad William, sister Mary, brother James, daughters Marguerite and Monica, sons Keith and Jonathan, partner Martin (Spike), brother-in-law Gerry, nieces and nephews, uncle Jimmy, all other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Friday from 5pm, followed by Removal at 6:30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Harry O'Gorman, Oldtown, Hospital and formerly of Roscrea, Co.Tipperary, peacefully in the care of St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Predeceased by his loving wife Elizabeth (Lilly). Deeply regretted by his sons Eamonn, Gerald and Philip, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital this Friday evening from 5pm, removal to St. John the Baptist Church at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Colette Thompson (née Hauser), Ballyvarra, Lisnagry, peacefully on August 29th 2018, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Steve Thompson. Very deeply regretted by her brothers Kenneth, James, Timothy & Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing on Sunday (Sept. 2nd) at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ahane. Requiem Mass on Monday (Sept. 3rd) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation or Milford Hospice.