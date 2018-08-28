Deaths in Limerick - August 28, 2018

The death has occurred of Tom Burke, Ballinatona, Kilbehenny, peacefully at Mallow General Hospital.

Tom, beloved husband of the late Viola (Vicky). Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive at Kilbehenny Church on Wednesday evening for reception prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial in the church grounds.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Byrnes (née Fitzgerald), Ballyclough.

Will repose at her residence on Friday, 31st August, between 5:30pm and 7:30pm. Removal on Saturday, 1st September, to St. Nessan's Church, Raheen to arrive for 11am Mass. Cremation thereafter at Shannon Crematorium. No flowers – Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Myra Kennedy (née Flanagan), Raheen Road, Raheen and late of Barnaribbon, Co. Sligo, peacefully, in her sleep, at Milford Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Cara, Sinéad, Léan, Eimear & Elva, sons-in-law, grandchildren, siblings John, Brendan, Catherine (Kelly) & Ann (Collins), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre (New) Mortuary on Thursday (Aug. 30th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Funeral on Friday (Aug. 31st) after 11.30am Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. Family flowers only please ~ Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Peter McCarthy, Riverview, Kilmallock and formerly of Brickfield, Effin, peacefully in the loving care of staff at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Frances, sons Peter & John Paul, daughter Linda, granddaughter Shannon, brothers Liam, Michael & Patsy, sisters Mary & Josie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Wednesday evening (29th) between 6.00pm to 7.30 pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our lady Queen of Peace Church, Effin. Requeim Mass Thursday (30th) at 12 noon with burial afterwards to local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O’Sullivan (née Dixon), 29 College Park, Corbally, formerly of An Garda Siochána, peacefully, with her family, at home.

Beloved wife of Tim and dearest mother of Bríd, Maura & Jim. Deeply regretted by her family, sons-in-law Brendan & Alexander, grandchildren David, Timothy, Evan, Shanann & Ryan, brother Tommy, sisters Betty, Nell & Una, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Pre-deceased by her brother Paddy.

Reposing at home (Postcode V94 T62Y) on Wednesday (Aug. 29th) from 4pm-7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Thursday (Aug. 30th) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Mary Penny (née Kirwan), of Ballinlough, Kilteely, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Loving wife of the late John. She is survived by her sons Christopher, Pat, Richard & John Jnr. daughters Mary, Betty (Nash - Shronell cross Lattin, Co. Tipperary) & Shelia (Cameron), sister Bee, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, relatives and friends.

Mary will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick this Wednesday, 29th August 18, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne P Quealey (née Shanahan), Cooleens, Charleville and Ashford, Limerick, suddenly at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Douglas, son Dougie and grandson Joseph. Deeply regretted by her children Cathleen, Pat, Sheila, Kevin, Eileen, Monica, Danny, Barney, Maeve and Úna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’ Malley Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at 1.30 pm on Thursday in Holy Cross Church, Charleville for 2pm Requiem Mass. Funeral after to Holy Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to Mallow General Hospital. House private on today, Tuesday, please.

The death has occurred of Mary Roche (née Murphy), 71, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Tony, daughter Ellie, sister Susan, brother David, nephew Jake, Tony's sons Paul & Steven, all other relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (Aug. 30th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday (Aug. 31st) to St. John's Cathedral to arrive for 11am Mass with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Russell, Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle and late of Glen of Aherlow and Aer Lingus, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, sons Kevin & Cormac, niece Jackie, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Pauline, other nieces & nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Aug. 29th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle. Funeral on Thursday (Aug. 30th) after 1pm Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. Family flowers only please ~ Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.