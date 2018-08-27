Deaths in Limerick - August 27, 2018

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Dillon, Newpark, Effin and Charleville, ex-Golden Vale Engineering, peacefully in Mallow General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his sons Martin, Mike & Colman, daughters Helen (O’Neill) & Noreen (Herlihy), brother Andy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his residence (V35N838) on Tuesday from 5.30 pm until 8 pm. Arriving at 11.30 am in St. Mary’s Church, Effin on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Funeral after the local cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE ON WEDNESDAY, PLEASE.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Frances Franklin, late of London, U.K. &, Drombanna, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Michael & Bridget, sisters Nora (Madden), Lucy Baker (Dunvullen), Ann Mc Cormack (Drombanna) & Madge Russell (Hull , U.K.). Deeply regretted by his adoring sister Sr. Teresa Frankin (St. Joseph's Convent, Liverpool), nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

A celebration of Tom's life, will take place on Friday (Aug. 31st) at 10.45am in Pardon Wood Crematorium, Harlow, Essex.

The death has occurred of Bridgette Murphy (née Hanley), Knegare House, Dublin Road, Clane, Co. Kildare & late of Askeaton, Co. Limerick, peacefully at St. James' Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved daughter of the late Tim Hanley & sister of the late Ken Hanley, deeply regretted by her loving husband Timmie, sons Daragh & Conor, daughter Caoimhe, mother Celestine, brothers Adrian, Niall & Timothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues & friends.

Reposing at her family home on Wednesday (August 29th), from 4 o' clock, with prayers at 7 o' clock. Removal on Thursday (August 30th) at 10.30 o' clock to arrive at St. Patrick & St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Kilcornan Cemetery, Kilcornan, Co. Limerick (arriving at approx. 3 o' clock). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. James' Foundation. House private on Thursday morning.

The death has occurred of Tom Burke, Ballinatona, Kilbehenny, peacefully at Mallow General Hospital.

Tom, beloved husband of the late Vicky. Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.