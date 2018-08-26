Deaths in Limerick - August 26, 2018

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Dillon, of Newpark, Effin, Limerick

Husband of the late Esther (nee Herbert). Peacefully in Mallow General Hospital.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Baby Garry Blake McDonagh, of O`Neill`s Cottage, Clonlara, Clare and Limerick

Baby Garry Blake, passed away (suddenly) at home. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Trudy Carroll and Gary McDonagh , brother Nathan, grandparents and extended family.

Asleep with the Angels

Arriving to St. John's Cathedral Monday, August 27, for 10am Mass of the Angels with funeral afterwards to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

The death has occurred of Sr. Brigid Ita (Bridie) Bennett, of the Salesian Sisters, Caherdavin, Limerick and Laois

Formerly of Tarbert, Raheen, Co. Laois. On August 24, 2018, peacefully at Catherine McAuley House. Predeceased by her brothers Pat, Peter and Seamus. Deeply regretted by her brother Eddie, sisters, Katie Bennett, Una Cahill and Mary Going, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and her Salesian Sisters. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Salesian Convent, Caherdavin Limerick on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by removal to St Fintan’s Church, Raheen, Co. Laois for prayers with burial afterwards in Raheen Graveyard.

The death has occurred of Donie Lynch, of St. Senan's Terrace, Croom, Limerick

Died August 24, 2018, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre and previously in St. Ita's Hospital, Newcaslte West, after a long illness bravely borne. Brother of the late Michael and Connie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom from 6pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Croom. Funeral Monday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Reilig Mhuire Croom.