Deaths in Limerick - August 25, 2018

The death has occurred of Joe Moran, of Galbally, Limerick, Westmeath and Nairobi in Kenya

On August 23, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Greatly missed by his wife Una (Ní Rathaille), daughters Emer, Orla & Enya & his brother Willie. Predeceased by his brother Paddy. Joe will be sadly missed by his extended family & friends. Reposing at his home on Monday, August 27, from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 28 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jonathan McCarthy, of Quarry Road, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick

Deeply regretted by parents Patricia and John, wife Tina, daughters Martina and Lexi, brother Thomas, sisters Rachel, Christina, Marion, Geraldine, Noelle, all other relatives, friends and extended family.

Reposing on Monday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St. Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert Tobin, of St. Paul de Vence, France and formerly of Knockanes, Adare, Limerick

He is survived by his mother Margaret, wife Laura, sons Liam and Francesco. Sisters Angela, Maighread and Cliodhna, bothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.