Deaths in Limerick - August 24, 2018

The death has occurred of Mary O'Riordan, of Whitehall, Dublin and Bruree, Limerick

On August 24, 2018, peacefully at the Fairview Community Unit, pre-deceased by her brothers Jackie and Mossie, her sister Kathleen and her nephew David. Deeply regretted by her sisters Peggy (O’Sullivan) Ita (Duckett) and Noreen, her brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, her nieces and nephews, relatives, friends, her wonderful neighbours especially the Kelly’s and her carer Kathleen.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Sunday, August 26, from 4pm to 5pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of The Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 9.50 am for Mass at 10 am. Funeral afterwards to Colmanswell Cemetery, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Ann (Nancy) Baker (née Hannan)

Of Lismoyle, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare / Kilmore, Clare / Rosbrien, Limerick

Late of Aherina Kilmore. Passed away peacefully at home. Predaeced by her husband Edward. Deeply missed by her loving family Pauline (Moloney), Thomas, Des, Jacqueline, Eamon, Noel, Gerry, Aidan and Philip, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket On Fergus, this Saturday evening, August 24, from 6:30pm followed by removal at 8pm to Carrigerry Church, Newmarket On Fergus. Funeral Mass Sunday, August 26, at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in Bunratty Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.