Deaths in Limerick - August 22, 2018

The death has occurred of Thomas J. (Tom) Bracken, Highfield Ennis Road, Limerick & late of Dept. of Agriculture and Dublin, peacefully, at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Margaret and dearest father of Edward, Andrew & David. Sadly missed by his brother Brendan, daughters-in-law, Jodie & Maebh, his 11 grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday Aug. 23rd from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Funeral on Friday after 11am Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Sr. Brigid Teresa (Breda) DC Cagney, 109, Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf and St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Kilteely, Co. Limerick, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers Vincent, Gerard and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends and her Community, The Daughters of Charity.

Reposing at Avignon Bungalow, St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road on Thursday (23rd August) from 3pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Vincent’s Chapel, St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Noonan (née O'Donnell),Clonmel Rd., Mitchelstown, Co.Cork & Corderry, Galbally, Co. Limerick, in the loving care of the Matron & Staff of Corpus Christi, Nursing Home, Mitchelstown.

Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Roger, Willie & Fr.Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Jimmy (Ballinlard, Tipperary), sister Bridget (Ballincollig, Cork), sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22, on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Mitchelstown Cemetery. (Near the Church).

The death has occurred of Anne (Nan) Spillane (née Coskeran), Ardrahan, Galbally, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband John & son Francis. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom (Kilross), Blue (Galbally), daughters Helen Daly (Hospital), Anne Lane (Gurtnacurrig, Kildorrery), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, good neighbours, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick. E34 AE22 on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Fahy, Oakdale House, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick originally of Woodford Co. Galway and formerly of Árd Scoil Rís, Sexton Street CBS and Tops of the Town, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick in the presence of his family.

Deeply missed with love and gratitude by his loving wife Marie, daughters Michelle, Sinéad and Orla, grandchildren Dara, Donagh and Saoirse also Noel, Dónal and Anne, his sisters Mary, Rita, Nora, brothers Eddie and Pat, extended family, relations and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Castleconnell on Thursday 23rd August from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Milford, Castletroy, Friday 24th for 12.30pm. Requiem Mass and burial afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. House Private please.

The death has occurred of Audrey Smith (née Wood), Knockbrack, Lisnagry, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband and best friend Pat, daughter Ingrid (Murray), Celbridge, sons David, Alan and Barry, sister Patsy, brother Hiram, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Thursday 23rd August from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Ahane, on Friday 24th August for 11.30 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport. House Private please. Family flowers only donations if desired to Milford Hospice.