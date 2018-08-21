Deaths in Limerick - August 21, 2018

The death has occurred of Harold Baker, Ballingrane, Askeaton.

Harold, dearly loved brother of Rene (Merrick), much loved by his nephew Owen and wife Julie, his niece Fiona and husband David, nephew Dermot and their families. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Service in Ballingrane Methodist Church on Friday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to St. Luke’s Cancer Research or Concern.

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Doctor Gerald Grace, Castle Lloyd, Oola and St. Lucy Church, Highland Beach, Florida, U.S.A.

Predeceased by his parents Gerald and Lizzy (Bourke), brothers Danny, Liam and twin Michael (Dublin),Deeply mourned by his loving brother Edmond,nephews Gerald (Budapest) and Michea'l (Dublin) sisters-in-law Phil (Rosie) nee O’Riordan, Anne (nee Mullaville), nieces-in-law Adrienne & Gráinne, grandniece Nóra, grandnephew Patrik relatives, kind neighbours and many friends in Florida and Ireland.

Father Gerald will be lying in repose at the Church of The Sacred Heart, Oola on Thursday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm.Concelebrated mass on friday at 2pm Father Gerald will be laid to rest in the grounds of St. Brigids Church, Templebraden, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Breda Moran (née Butler), Tola Park, Shannon and formerly of Dooradoyle Road, Limerick, peacefully at St. John's Hospital.

Beloved wife of Joe and adored mother of Lorraine & the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by her family, Lorraine's partner Vincent, grandchildren Eva & Stephen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Aug. 23rd) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon. Requiem Mass Friday (Aug. 24th) at 11am followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 12.30pm.

The death has occurred of Charles Ahern, Caherconlish, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of the recently deceased Carmel (Nee Hickey) Very deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Caroline & Aine, sons Gary, Cathal & Michael, grandchildren Tom, Seàn, Patrick, Aaron & Maddison, sister Maureen Forde (Galway), brother Gary (Dublin), sons-in-law Michael (Mc Loughlin) & Emmet (Hand) Cathal & Michael’s partners Laura & Sheila, nieces, nephews, all other relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Tuesday (Aug. 21st) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Funeral on Wednesday (Aug. 22nd) following 11.30am Mass to the adjoining cemetery.