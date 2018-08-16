Deaths in Limerick - August 16, 2018

The death has occurred of Samantha Corbett, Glenfield, Kilmallock, ater a short illness.

Predeaceased by mother Paula. Sadly missed by her daughter Jasmine, father Anthony, brothers Richard, Sean, Christopher, sister Annie, grandfather, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Thursday (August 16th) between 6:00-7:30pm, with removal to S.S Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock. Requiem Mass Friday (August 17th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tankardstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Presley Osaretin, Allow Hill, Freemount, Co. Cork and late of Croom, Co. Limerick passed away in the loving care of Marymount Hospice, Cork.

Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of sons Oisin and Kaelin and daughter Neesha. Sadly missed by his mother, father, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a circle of friends.

Reposing at Joe and Mary Lenihan's residence, Cois Abhainn, Athlacca (V35 WF84), this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to The Holy Trinity Church on Saturday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm with burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Liam Ryan, Beechwood Drive, Greystones, at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

Cherished only son of Colm and Dorothy and darling brother to Aoife and Ciara. To the inexpressible grief of his loving parents, sisters, grandparents Tom & Dorothy Shine and Jim & Maura Ryan, uncles, aunts, cousins and his extended family.

Reposing at his home on Friday, August 17th, for family only. Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday, August 18th, for Mass of the Angels at 12 noon. Private cremation later. Family flowers only ~ Donations, if desired, to Children’s Ark, UHL or Crumlin Childrens Hospital.