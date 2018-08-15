Deaths in Limerick - August 15, 2018

The death has occurred of Brendan Fitzgerald, 40 Brookville Gardens, Clareview, Limerick, late Bord Gais, formerly of Hyde Road, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Triena, Brendan, Jane, Carol and Dan. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Mike, Greg and Leonard, daughters-in-law Sharon and Maria, his beloved 11 grandchildren, brothers Alphonsus, Michael and Joe, sisters Ann, Margaret and Olive, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Lelia’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of John McCormack, 8 St. John's Terrace, Hospital, Co. Limerick, better known as the sergeant, peacefully at Santa Maria Nursing Home, Cratloe, Co. Clare.

He is sadly missed by his loving brother Eddie, sisters Bridget & Nora, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, relatives and friends.

John is reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick this Thursday (16th August) evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital. Funeral Mass on Friday (17th August) at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Spaight (née Carmody), Gortgurraun, Meelick, Clare and late of Wickham Street, Limerick, peacefullly, in Riverdale Nursing Home, Blackwater.

Deeply missed by her loving husband Pat, daughter Loraine, son-in-law Felix, granddaughters Sarah and Zoe, brother Jimmy, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbors and her many friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Thursday evening (16th August) from 6pm followed by removal at 7:30pm to Meelick Church. Funeral Mass Friday (17th August) at 11am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.