Deaths in Limerick - August 14, 2018

The death has occurred of Carmel Ahern (née Hickey), Caherconlish and Elton, peacefully at her residence.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Charles, daughters Caroline & Aine, sons Gary, Cathal & Michael, grandchildren Tom, Seàn, Patrick, Aaron & Maddison, sisters Philomena (Ellis) & Ester (Horgan), brother John (Hickey), sons-in-law Michael (Mc Loughlin) & Emmet (Hand), nieces, nephews, all other relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday (Aug. 15th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Funeral on Thursday (Aug. 16th) following 11.30am Mass to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Kevin Davies, Hillcrest, St. Patrick`s Road and late of Manchester, UK, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughter Sonia, son Darren, grandchildren Cian, Kayleigh, Kyrah & Josh, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Aug. 16th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road. Requiem Mass Friday (Aug. 17th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Xavier (Kate) Guiry, formerly of Kilfinny, Adare, Limerick, peacefully on July 17th, 2018 and her burial took place in Pretoria on July 23rd., 2018.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Carole in Australia, her sisters in the Mercy Congregation, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown at 2pm on Saturday, August 18.

The death has occurred of Nancy Hynes (née Kennedy), Dullas, Croom, Limerick, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Tom and Pat, daughter Mary (Sheahan) son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Mary, loving grandchildren Daniel, Niamh, James, Paul, Aine, and Eimear, sister Kathleen (O'Shea), brother-in-law Mark, sister-in-law Maura (Hynes), nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Remains arriving Thursday for 12 noon Requeim Mass in St. Mary's Church, Croom with Burial afterwards in Kilmacow Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Martin Mullally, Fairyfield, Parteen, former Chairman of Janesboro FC, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of the late Una and much loved father of Yvonne, Tina, Michael & the late Martin. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sisters Mary & Teresa, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Weds (Aug. 15th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Aug. 16th) at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House private please.

The death has occurred of Sean McCarthy, Ivy House, Tarbert, Co. Kerry, and formerly of Camas, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, late of ESB, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Bridie (Mulcahy), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ivy House, Tarbert on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Arriving at the Church of The Visitation, Monagea on Wednesday (August 15th) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment immediately afterwards at Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of May Quinlan-Skelly (née Moloney), Sylvan House, The Park Retirement Village, Castletroy, late of Clancy Strand, Limerick, Tipperary & Kilkenny, peacefully at home, following short illness.

Pre-deceased by her husbands Bill (Quinlan) & Malachy (Skelly), her daughter Maeve and grandchildren Alan & Shane. Deeply regretted by her daughter Ann, sister Eileen, stepchildren Sheila, Brendan, Ciaran, Fiona, Cliona & Orla, nieces & nephews, other family & a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Aug. 15th) from 5.30-7pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford for Requiem Mass on Thursday (Aug. 16th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.