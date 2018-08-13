Deaths in Limerick - August 13, 2018

The death has occurred of Kathleen Bourke, St. Oliver Plunkett Street, St. Mary’s Park, late of Cleeves and Aer Rianta, Shannon, peacefully in the exceptional care of the Shannon Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, nephews Peter, John & Francis, nieces Mary & Annemarie, Peter's wife Jane, close friend Marie Kelly, extended family, the staff & fellow residents of the Shannon ward & friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Alan Brady, Monaleen Road, Castletroy, Limerick, formerly of Macroom, Co. Cork, late AIB, peacefully in the excellent care of Milford Care Centre after a short illness.

Beloved husband of Agnes. Dearly loved father of Erminia, Ashton and Alan. Brother of the late Mavis and Roland. Sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Monaleen Church, Castletroy. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. House private.

The death has occurred of Mary Culhane (née Larkin), Kronberg, Elsinore, Castletroy, Limerick, in the tender care of the staff of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her devoted family.

Loving wife of the late Harry J. & wonderful mother of Lucy (Barry), Aidan (Culhane) & Claire (McGrath) and treasured grandmother to Gerald, Tony, Rebecca, Matthew, Lucy, Harry, Lance, Grace, Ava & Allanah. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Tony & Sean, daughter-in-law Anne and much loved aunty Mary to her many nieces & nephews, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Aug. 15th) from 6pm. Removal at 7.45pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Aug. 16th) at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Mary Keane (née Lysaght), St. Rita`s, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City, peacefully at St. John's Hospital.

Sister of the late Noel, Gerry, Johnny & Breda. Deeply regretted by her loving son Gabriel, daughter-in-law Mary, granddaughter Samantha, great-grandchildren Joshua & Amber, brothers Thomas & Willie, sister Angela, special friend Geraldine, all other relatives, neighbours & friends.

eposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (Aug. 14th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Wednesday (Aug. 15th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Keyes, Knocknagranchy, Manister, Croom.

Deeply regretted by his loving son Thomas, granddaughter Alananh Valire, partner Dora Triona. Predeceased by Noreen O’Dwyer, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Manister on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00. Arriving at St. Michael's Church, Manister on Tuesday for 12:00 Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of John O'Connor, Elsinore, Castletroy and late of oherbue, Co. Cork; President Emeritus, University of Limerick, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Seosaimhín and loving & proud father of Áine, John, Muireann, & Hugh and adoring grandfather of Doireann, Ruairí, Dómhnall, Seán, Róisín, Alice, Oscar, & Aifric. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Conal, daughters-in-law Deirdre & Aveen, brothers Fr. Pat, Fr. Denis & Brendan, sister-in-law Breda, nieces & nephews, wider family, friends, & former colleagues. Predeceased by brothers Con & Joseph.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Aug. 13th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Aug. 14th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only.