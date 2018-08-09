Deaths in Limerick - August 9, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Charles Crowley of Friarstown, Ballyclough, Limerick. Late manager of Roches Stores, formerly of Dunmanway County Cork.

Beloved husband of Winnie and dearly loved father of Ger, Marian, Bernice, Colm and Cathal.

Sadly missed by his son-in-law Pat; daughters-in-law Mairead, Tania and Sinead; grandchildren Caoimhe, Eoghan, Eimear, Megan, Kate, Maeve and Cian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Saturday (August 11) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem mass on Sunday (August 12) at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Mungret Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Tina Greensmyth. Resident of the Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore, Limerick. Formerly of Russelstown, Monard, Tipperary.

Predeceased by her father Billy, mother Lena, sister Cecelia and brother Martin.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Maureen, Frances, Margaret and Eileen, brothers Liam, Pat and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and the management and caring staff of the Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Noel Harris of Bengal Terrace, Limerick. Musician and late of ESB.

Deeply regretted by his loving family and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm. Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium on Saturday at 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Corbally House) of Cecil Reid (née Kelly) of Swanson Terrace, O`Connell Avenue, Limerick. Late of Lansdowne Hockey Club, Limerick Golf Club and Garryowen F.C.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of Deirdre (Whelan), Cecil (Clarke) and Pat.

Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Pat and Ger, grandchildren Lisa, Shane, Kelly, Eilbhe, Deirdre, Greg and Gearóid, her seven great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Thursday (August 9) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue.

Burial at Castlemungret Cemetery on Friday (August 10) after 12 noon Mass.

The death has occurred (peacefully following a short illness) of Denis Ryan of Tobernea, Kilmallock (ex Limerick County Council).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; daughter Denise; partner Richard; grandson Ryan; sister Mary; brother-in-law Stephen; sister-in-law Bernadette, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

Reposing at Daffys Funeral Home, Kilmallock, on Thursday (August 9) between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Removal to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock with requiem Mass on Friday (August 10) at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.